'Mamata Banerjee-Led Bengal Govt Preventing Us From Organising Convention': Junior Docs Alleges 'Vindictive Attitude'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The West Bengal Junior Doctors' Front has alleged that the state has revoked its permission for a scheduled on September 27, intended to discuss the future direction of their movement for justice for the RG Kar rape-murder victim.

After an 11-day sit-in outside the state department headquarters, the protesting doctors had partially resumed emergency and essential services at state-run hospitals following discussions with the government, PTI reported.

Also Read: 'Mamata the Destroyer': BJP demands resignation of West Bengal CM over Kolkata doctor's rape-murde

However, on Wednesday, after a meeting with representatives from 26 state-run and private medical colleges, the medics alleged that false cases have been slapped against those who have expressed solidarity with their movement and joined democratic protests demanding the“clean-up” of the healthcare system and arrest of all those involved in the crime.

“The administration is apparently pursuing a vindictive attitude even after we showed intention and flexibility to end the deadlock. Over one month has passed but there is not much demonstrative evidence of the probe into our colleague sister's rape and murder moving at the desired pace,” one of the doctors, Aniket Mahato, said.

Alleging that the state has withdrawn its permission for the convention at a state-run auditorium, the doctors, in a statement, alleged that the government has put up roadblocks to booking other auditoriums.

"This will backfire as we will not stay away from the path of agitations for justice," the statement said.

Also Read: Mamata Banerjee admits postponing Kolkata police chief Vineet Goyal's resignation: 'How can I accept that before...

"We will go ahead with our convention at SSKM auditorium on the scheduled date of September 27 at 4 pm to decide on the future roadmap," it said.

The doctors alleged that senior government functionaries have told them:“Why are you still continuing agitation when most of your demands have either been met or looked into?”

Calling it intimidation, they said,“Our apolitical movement for justice for our sister will not stop till we achieve our objectives.”

Also Read: Didi was dashing to the ward when...: How Kolkata rape-murder victim spent last few hours at RG Kar Hospital

The doctors asserted while they appreciated the civil society's solidarity movement for justice for the victim, they clarified that they are not a part of a call by a section of people to hit the streets on Mahalaya to offer 'tarpan' for the victim.

A woman medic was allegedly raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, triggering massive protests by doctors and the civil society.

(With inputs from PTI)