Dynasty Gold Corp. (TSX.V: DYG) (OTC: DGDCF) Thundercloud Drilling Reveals Up To 24.53 G/T High-Grade Gold Intercepts

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



The initial phase of the 2024 program, held in July, hit multiple high-grade intercepts over 2,198 meters at the company's flagship Thundercloud property in Ontario.

Assay results confirmed the high-grade mineralization discovered in 2022 and 2023 to the east of the Pelham Zone, and the presence of a strong system on the property.

Consistent high-grade mineralization was intercepted, between 5 to 8+ g/t and going as high as 24.53 g/t, at less than 100 meters below the surface. The fall drilling campaign is set to commence before the end of September.

Dynasty (TSX.V: DYG) (OTC: DGDCF) , a Canadian mineral exploration company currently focused on gold exploration in North America with projects located in the Manitou-Stormy Lake greenstone belt in Ontario and the Midas gold camp in Nevada, released assay results for the initial phase of the 2024 drill program at its flagship Thundercloud property. Held in July, phase one of the 2024 drill program comprised 2,198 meters for Thundercloud, which is located in one of the most prolific mining areas in North America – in the Archean Manitou-Stormy Lakes Greenstone belt, 47 kilometers southeast of Dryden in northwestern Ontario.

According to a company press release, the goal of the July drilling campaign was to test extensions for eastern and western limits of the already defined mineralization ( ). The drilling campaign successfully intersected high-grade gold mineralization of...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to DGDCF are available in the company's newsroom at



About MiningNewsWire

MiningNewsWire

(“MNW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on developments and opportunities in the Global Mining and Resources sectors. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, MNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, MNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

MNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from MiningNewsWire, text“BigHole” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the MiningNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by MNW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

MiningNewsWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

[email protected]

MiningNewsWire is powered by

IBN