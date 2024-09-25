Ukrainian, South African Presidents Discuss Preparations For Second Peace Summit
9/25/2024 7:19:13 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has met with his South African counterpart Cyril Ramaphosa to discuss preparations for the second Peace Summit.
The Ukrainian leader announced this on his facebook page, Ukrinform reports.
"I spoke about the implementation of the decisions made during the first Peace Summit and the preparations for the second Summit. We also discussed ways to expand the representation of the Global South," Zelensky said.
He stressed that "only the unity of world leaders can force Putin to stop the war, while all peace proposals based on freezing the war have no prospects."
