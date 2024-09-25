Ethiopia Sounds Alarm On Arms Influx To Somalia, Raising Regional Tensions

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Ethiopia has voiced serious concerns about recent arms shipments to Somalia, warning of potential regional destabilization.



Foreign Taye Astke Selassie expressed worry that these weapons could end up in hands. The situation has reignited tensions between Ethiopia, Somalia, and Egypt, highlighting the complex dynamics in the Horn of Africa.



The region's history is marked by territorial disputes and military interventions between Ethiopia and Somalia. Ethiopian currently operate in Somalia as part of ATMIS, combating the al-Shabaab terrorist group.



Meanwhile, Ethiopia and Egypt remain at odds over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam on the Nile River. A controversial deal signed by Ethiopia with Somaliland for Red Sea access in January 2024 further angered Somalia's federal government.



This move set the stage for increased regional friction. Egypt and Somalia responded by signing a defense pact in August 2024, strengthening their military ties.







Egypt has since made two significant arms deliveries to Somalia, with the latest occurring on September 23, 2024. These shipments included heavy weaponry unloaded from Egyptian warships in Mogadishu.

Heightened Tensions in the Horn of Africa

The timing and nature of these deliveries have raised eyebrows across the region. Minister Selassie warned that the supplied ammunition could worsen Somalia's already fragile security situation.



He expressed fears that these weapons might fall into the hands of terrorist groups like al-Shabaab. Ethiopia views the growing Egyptian military presence near its borders as a significant national security threat.



The Ethiopian government has accused "external actors" of destabilizing the region, likely referring to Egypt. This accusation underscores the deep-seated mistrust between the countries.



Additionally, Somalia has threatened to expel Ethiopian troops by the end of 2024 if Ethiopia doesn't cancel its Somaliland port deal.



The African Union peacekeeping transition scheduled for late 2024 could potentially trigger armed conflict in the region. Concerns have been raised about al-Shabaab benefiting from these weapons, given their history of capturing arms through raids.



The UN Security Council 's decision to lift its arms embargo on Somalia in December 2023 paved the way for these new shipments.



The international community is closely monitoring these developments, with the UN calling for sustainable funding for ATMIS.



In addition, recent efforts to enhance regional security cooperation include a Summit of Frontline States involving Djibouti, Ethiopia, and Kenya.



These initiatives aim to address the complex security challenges facing the Horn of Africa. As regional powers compete for influence in this strategically important area, the situation remains tense.



The potential for further escalation looms large, with each country seeking to protect its interests. The delicate balance of power in the Horn of Africa hangs in the balance as these events unfold.

