Xebia Appoints Tobias Wagner as Chief Financial Officer to Lead Finance Transformation as It Enters Next Phase of Growth

- Anand Sahay, Global CEO of Xebia,ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Xebia , a global leader in IT consultancy and software development, is excited to announce the appointment of Tobias Wagner as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). With over 25 years of experience in Consulting and Technology industries, Tobias brings a strong track record in managing complex financial landscapes, driving revenue growth, and delivering substantial cost savings across global corporations.At Xebia, Tobias will lead the global financial strategy, focusing on initiatives that enhance market presence and promote sustainable growth. His expertise in mergers and acquisitions, financial transformation and managing large-scale programs and sizeable budgets, will be instrumental as Xebia continues to expand its footprint worldwide.Before joining Xebia, Tobias served as Senior Vice President of Finance at Akkodis, where he successfully managed, e.g., a turnover of up to €2 billion as regional CFO and led initiatives that streamlined operations and a centralized, shared service model in his role as Head of Finance Processes and Transformation. He holds a degree in Economics from Johannes Gutenberg University Mainz. Tobias is known for his commitment to diversity, having lived and worked in three countries across three continents, enriching his global perspective.Welcoming Tobias Wagner, Anand Sahay, Global CEO of Xebia, said, "We are delighted to welcome Tobias to the Xebia team. His deep financial expertise, combined with a strong strategic vision, will be crucial as we navigate the next stage of our global growth. Tobias brings a unique blend of experience in financial management and operational transformation that will help us scale efficiently and continue to deliver value to our clients globally.""Tobias Wagner, CFO of Xebia, said, "I am enthusiastic about joining Xebia and co-creating the company's future as Chief Financial Officer. I am committed to driving the path to sustainable and profitable growth. As a business partner, I will work closely with the organization and understand the local and global needs to ensure the alignment and focus are set up to achieve our ambitious goals."About XebiaXebia is a trusted partner for organizations worldwide, delivering end-to-end IT solutions that accelerate digital transformation. Specializing in technology consulting, AI, software engineering, and intelligent automation, Xebia helps clients navigate the complexities of the digital age. With expertise spanning industries such as finance, healthcare, and retail, Xebia's innovative solutions empower businesses to improve efficiency, drive growth, and enhance customer experiences. Operating across 16 countries with development centers in the U.S., Latin America, Western Europe, the Nordics, and Asia Pacific, Xebia combines global reach with local expertise. The company also offers a wide range of training courses to help organizations upskill their teams and stay ahead in the fast-evolving digital landscape. To find more information, visit .

