Protect Our Winters Launches Anticipated Sequel To Purple Mountains

BOULDER, Colo., Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Protect Our Winters (POW) announced the debut of Purple Mountains - Live Free or Die, the anticipated sequel to the first installment in 2020. The film follows professional snowboarder and founder of POW, Jeremy Jones, as he returns to his New England roots where he grew up and fell in love with winter.



Purple Mountains - Live Free or Die seeks to bridge the divide through meaningful discussions about protecting the environment and the importance of voting. Traveling through the politically purple state of New Hampshire, Jeremy engages with Outdoor State members to understand different perspectives and motivations to act on climate, depolarize environmental conversations, and provide a sense of unity for those who enjoy and care about the outdoors.



"Good stories have a way of repeating themselves, but revisiting a film four years later is a new challenge for me as a filmmaker," said Josh 'Bones' Murphy, Director of both films. "In the original, Jeremy and I aimed to visit politically 'purple' mountainous states to understand the divisiveness around climate issues - something we should all agree on. This time, we returned to our roots in New England, and the film's message remains just as relevant."

Jeremy teams up with outdoor advocate Mardi Fuller to explore how diversifying the Outdoor State can ignite a stronger climate movement. From there, he heads to Dixville Notch, New Hampshire - famous for casting the nation's first votes - to rally rural support for clean energy. Joined by POW Ski Alliance member and EPA sustainability specialist Torey Lee Brooks, and POW Science Alliance member and climate scientist Dr. Elizabeth Burakowski, they travel to Pinkham Notch and attempt to ride an iconic line on Mt. Washington while discussing how rural economies can lead the charge toward a thriving, sustainable future.

"Although the policies seem complex and the benefits may be hard to grasp, climate is on the ballot this year, and these policies will bring significant advantages to communities," shared Jeremy Jones, professional snowboarder and founder of Protect Our Winters. "We know that in order for democracy to work, everyone needs to vote, no matter what side of the aisle you are on. It's up to us."

Purple Mountains - Live Free or Die highlights significant stories that play a unique role in driving the cultural change needed to increase respect for the natural world, while also combatting those systemic barriers to outdoor access. The Outdoor State remains unified through diverse experiences and the variety of outdoor enthusiasts who share a love for the environment.

"With a cohort of East Coasters helping to bring this story to life, Purple Mountains - Live Free or Die represents a special project for the team who worked on it. Not only does it build on the success of 2020's Purple Mountains, but it reaffirms POW's commitment to quality storytelling in a place defined by close-knit communities, perseverance, and grit-whether it's for work or play," added Donny O'Neill, Content Director at Protect Our Winters. "In a state that reflects America's values to a T, we hope to find common ground in a time when that's a rare occurrence."



POW's grant programs and partner support make film projects like Purple Mountains - Live Free Or Die possible. Special thanks to LAND AND SEA FOR ALL, 11th Hour Racing, and The Alliance for Climate Transition for film support.



Learn more about Protect Our Winters civic engagement work, Purple Mountains - Live Free or Die, and watch the full film here.

About Protect Our Winters (POW):

Protect Our Winters is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that helps passionate outdoor people protect the places and experiences they love from climate change. Founded in 2007 by professional snowboarder Jeremy Jones, POW is a community of athletes, scientists, creatives, and business leaders advancing non-partisan policies that protect our world today and for future generations. For more information, visit .

