Tourism Minister Meets ETI Group To Discuss Increasing Tourist Arrivals To Egypt

Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Sherif Fathy held a meeting at the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization in Fustat with Maja-Jennifer Koehl, CEO of ETI Group, and the accompanying delegation to explore ways to boost tourism from Eastern Europe, Germany, and Austria.





The meeting highlighted the group's growing operations in Egypt, including the of a new hotel in Marsa Alam, set to be completed soon. ETI also plans to open a 500-room hotel on the North Coast. The group expressed its intention to expand further, especially given the rising demand for Egyptian tourist destinations in the upcoming winter.





ETI emphasized the importance of promoting beach tourism in the German market and predicted an increase in demand for cultural tourism in Upper Egypt starting next winter.





ETI is a tour operator that works in several tourism markets, including Eastern Europe, Austria, and Germany. The meeting was attended by senior officials from the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, as well as ETI representatives.





