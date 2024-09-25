SLS, SLES, And LAS Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The sls, sles, and las market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $10.6 billion in 2023 to $11.24 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to industrial applications, population growth, urbanization, regulatory standards, cost-effectiveness, hygiene awareness.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global SLS, SLES, And LAS Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The sls, sles, and las market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $14.1 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to sustainable practices, e-commerce growth, innovation in green chemistry, emerging markets, customization and specialty products, stringent regulations.

Growth Driver Of The SLS, SLES, And LAS Market

Increasing demand for sanitation and hygiene in the SLS, SLES, and LAS industries is expected to boost the growth of the SLS, SLES, and LAS markets going forward. Maintaining one's body and clothing in a clean state is known as personal hygiene, and it is done to promote overall health and well-being. SLS, SLES, and LAS are the anionic surfactants used as emulsifying cleaning agents in household cleaning products (laundry detergents, spray cleaners, and dishwasher detergents). Hence, increasing demand for sanitation and hygiene is expected to boost the SLS, SLES, and LAS markets.

Which Market Players Are Driving the SLS, SLES, And LAS Market Growth?

Key players in the market include Galaxy Surfactants Ltd., Croda International PLC, Clariant AG, Taiwan NJC Corporation, Solvay, Stepan Company, Dow Inc., Huntsman International LLC, Henkel AG & co. KGaA, Godrej Industries Limited, Kao Corporation, Badische Anilin und Soda Fabrik Societas Europaea, Merck KGaA, Alpha Chemicals Private Limited, Akshar Chemical India Private Limited, Shell Chemicals, Procter & Gamble, AkzoNobel, Unilever, Sasol, Oxiteno, Lion Corporation, Evonik Industries, JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy, Enaspol, Guangzhou Litze Chemical, Xinyi Group, Lianlian Chemical, Nease Co., TAYCA Corporation.

What Are the Emerging Trends Shaping the SLS, SLES, And LAS Market Overview?

Major companies operating in the market are focused on introducing advanced products, such as LAS raw materials, to gain a competitive edge in the market. LAS is prepared industrially by the sulfonation of linear alkylbenzenes (LABs), which are themselves prepared by alkylation of benzene with long-chain monoalkenes, followed by sulfonation with sulfur trioxide and subsequent neutralization with sodium hydroxide.

How Is The Global SLS, SLES, And LAS Market Segmented?

1) By Product Type: SLS, SLES, LAS

2) By Production Method: Coco Based, Inorganic Based

3) By Application: Detergents And Cleaners, Personal Care, Oilfield Chemicals, Textile And Leather, Paints And Coatings, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The SLS, SLES, And LAS Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market in 2023. Latin America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the market during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

SLS, SLES, And LAS Market Definition

Sodium lauryl sulfate (SLS), sodium lauryl ether sulfate, and linear alkyl benzene sulfonate (LAS) are surfactants that lower water surface tension and aid in the cleansing and lathering of items. They emulsify cleaning agents in household cleaning products (laundry detergents, spray cleaners, and dishwasher detergents).

SLS, SLES, And LAS Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global sls, sles, and las market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The SLS, SLES, And LAS Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on sls, sles, and las market size, sls, sles, and las market drivers and trends and sls, sles, and las market growth across geographies. This market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

