Change Of Seasons Means Changes To Skin Care Routines

Long Island Board Certified Dermatologist Provides Skincare Tips During The Fall Seasonal Transition

- Dr. Navin Arora, Founder of Borealis DermatologyGARDEN CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The fall brings lower temperatures, less sunlight and more time spent indoors. As the seasons change, so should skin care routines. During seasonal transitions, for many, skin becomes dry, irritated and flaky. Dermatologists nationwide urge people to alter their skin care routines. Board-Certified Dermatologist, Dr. Navin Arora of Borealis Dermatology of Garden City and Syosset, NY, is sharing his best practices for modifying skincare routines for autumn. Dr. Arora's 13 years of experience in the military gave him extensive experience caring for and treating patients living in different climates around the world.“Every year at my practice during this time of the year, I see patients that are dealing with skin irritation, dryness and other exacerbations that have been brought on by the change from the summer to fall season. There are a number of easy approaches people can adopt that will control these issues and prevent other skin irritations. I have created these recommendations as a guide to ensure people's skin complexions remain radiant and resilient throughout the fall season,” said Dr. Navin Arora, Founder of Borealis Dermatology.Use Proper Moisturizer to Hydrate the SkinUsing the proper moisturizers and creams are critical when entering the colder months. In the fall, there is often less humidity leading to dry and flaky skin conditions. For some people, this becomes a persistent problem, especially for those with eczema and psoriasis. To keep the skin hydrated and healthy, it is best to use thicker ointments and lotions in the fall. These thicker creams and moisturizers protect the skin from colder weather and loss of moisture. Using a non-foaming cleanser, for example, will avoid stripping the skin of its natural oils. When purchasing moisturizers, look for those with ingredients such as hyaluronic acid or glycerin, these are known to keep the skin hydrated.FacialsAs the weather cools, HydraFacials are beneficial to the skin by combating seasonal dryness. A HydraFacial aids in exfoliating, hydrating and reducing acne and hyperpigmentation in the skin. Facials remove dead skin cells, repair any skin damage and dark spots or uneven skin tone caused by increased sun exposure during summer months. A HydraFacial focuses on deeply cleansing and exfoliating the skin which enhances the absorption of fall skincare products.Use a Humidifier IndoorsAs the temperature drops, and home and office heating systems turn on, humidity will decrease. The humidity during the summer months aids in moisturizing the skin. To combat the dry indoor heat and cooler air, use a humidifier to add moisture to the air.Treating AcneDry and flaky skin that is caused by the cooler weather can lead to clogged pores and the formation of, or worsening acne. As part of a skin care routine, wash the face once or twice a day to avoid stripping the skin of natural oils. Over cleansing the face may lead to increased oil production and acne. Similar to body ointments and moisturizers, use a face wash that includes non-comedogenic moisturizers and lightweight, oil-free formulas. When exfoliating the skin, use these products once or twice a week as overuse is known to dry out the skin. Exfoliants with beta-hydroxy acid (BHA) and benzoyl peroxide help unclog pores and reduce acne-causing bacteria.Body Wash and Proper Shower CareDuring the fall months, switch to a soap and body wash with mild moisturizer ingredients that will gently cleanse the skin without irritation. Soaps with harsh chemical ingredients can aggravate dry or sensitive skin. It is recommended to take shorter, cooler showers with minimal scrubbing. This will help reduce dryness and irritation. Patting the body dry after washing up, rather than rubbing with a towel, is another way to avoid irritation caused by exfoliation. After a shower, when exfoliating, use a mild exfoliant, such as lactic acid, once or twice a week to remove dead skin cells.Continue to Protect the Skin from the SunAlthough beach days are over, UV rays are persistent year-round. It is critical to continue to use sunscreen throughout the year. While temperatures may be lower, the sun is still strong enough to cause burns. Continue to use a broad-spectrum 30 SPF sunblock regularly especially when going out for extended periods.For more information about skin care tips or to schedule an appointment with Dr. Arora, please visit, .###

