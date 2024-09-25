EU Borrell warns about situation in Lebanon becoming 'very worrisome, dangerous'

(MENAFN) On Monday, European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell issued a grave warning about the deteriorating situation in Lebanon, characterizing it as "very worrisome" and "dangerous." He highlighted the increasing risk of regional spillover, which could exacerbate an already volatile landscape.



Speaking ahead of an informal meeting of European Union Foreign Ministers in New York, Borrell emphasized the European Union's duty to demonstrate that "multilateralism works" in the face of global challenges. He lamented that the international rule system has never been more poorly enforced or respected, calling the recent adoption of the Pact for the Future a "light of hope" amid the turmoil.



Borrell outlined his intention to coordinate the European Union members' approach on key issues during the week, noting that the war in Ukraine and the escalating situation in the Middle East are at the forefront of discussions. He reiterated the necessity of increasing support for Ukraine, while also stressing the urgent need to address the growing crisis in Lebanon.



The foreign policy chief expressed particular concern over the rising tensions in the region, pointing out the significant civilian casualties. He noted that many individuals are fleeing from southern Lebanon to northern areas in response to warnings that Israeli forces are poised to strike any targets associated with Hezbollah.



On the Israeli side, Borrell mentioned that over 100,000 people have already been displaced due to ongoing Hezbollah attacks. He cautioned that the risk of a wider regional conflict is mounting, but he remains optimistic about finding a pathway to security for both parties, citing the importance of adhering to a Security Council resolution as a potential solution.



As the situation unfolds, the implications for regional stability and international relations continue to grow, highlighting the urgent need for diplomatic efforts to prevent further escalation.

