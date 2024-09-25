Two Bank Officials Held For Providing Account Details To Cyber Criminals

(MENAFN- IANS) Gurugram, Sep 25 (IANS) A team from the cell of the Gurugram has arrested two officials of a private bank for allegedly providing account details to cyber criminals, officials said.

Priyanshu Diwan, Assistant Commissioner of Police (cybercrime), said that the arrested accused had been identified as Mukul Suhalka and Prahlad Suhalka -- natives of Rajasthan. Mukul was earlier associated with IndusInd Bank in Udaipur.

According to the police, a man filed a complaint at the Cyber Crime Police Station East in February 2024, that he was duped of Rs 1.78 crore in the name of investing in the stock market.

During the probe, the police froze Rs 39.60 lakh, which was returned to the victim.

Inspector Naveen Kumar, SHO of the police station arrested the suspect on Monday for the alleged involvement in the crime. The duo was arrested from Rajasthan.

During interrogation, the accused disclosed that Mukul was earlier an employee of IndusInd Bank in Udaypur branch and he kept in touch with the cyber thugs and had provided bank accounts to be used in committing cyber frauds.

The cybercriminals had fraudulently transferred Rs 1.78 crore from the bank account provided by the accused to other accounts.

In connection with the matter, the police have arrested nine criminals.

Police are questioning the accused to find out more details about the cyber fraudsters involved and the commission the bankers may have received from them for providing the account.

The accused have been taken on five days' police remand for further proceedings.

So far, the Gurugram Police have arrested 19 bank officials in three months who were allegedly involved in cyber fraud.