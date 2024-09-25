Club Quarters Reveals Highly-Anticipated Transformation Of Iconic London Hotels

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Photos available here

STAMFORD, Conn., Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Club Quarters , a hotel brand and management company, is delighted to unveil the stunning transformations of Club Quarters, St. Paul's and

Club Quarters, London City . Located in the world's most iconic neighborhoods where business and culture intersect, Club Quarters has seamlessly integrated its core brand pillars of service, design, and experience into every aspect of these renovations, enhancing the guest experience with modern amenities and stylish spaces that embody refined comfort and effortless elegance.

Club Quarters, London City

Both of these iconic hotels in the heart of London have been reimagined through a total of 468 modernized guest rooms, updated public spaces, and a vibrant Club Lounge, offering a creative and timeless setting for both work and relaxation. As part of the transformation, Club Quarters has also introduced a new, vibrant coffee and cocktail concept – The Counter – serving specialty coffees, artisanal pastries, and curated cocktails throughout the day.

The recent renovations at Club Quarters have been thoughtfully considered with attention to every detail, from new carpets and furnishings to enhanced lighting and curated artwork. With a focus on efficiency and functionality, each space has been optimized to provide maximum comfort and utility. A standout feature is the introduction of the exclusive Club Quarters desk, now a signature element in all rooms and suites. This versatile desk not only offers a spacious work area but also features a discrete vanity compartment, perfect for use as a dressing table, blending practicality with elegance.

Each Club Quarters hotel is deeply rooted in its locale, and these recent updates not only celebrate the unique features of the buildings but also highlight the talents of local artists, artisans, and craftsmen, enhancing both the overall design and guest stay.

Beyond the impressive physical upgrades, Club Quarters is raising the bar for the entire industry by elevating service standards with a renewed focus on personalized interactions, seamless efficiencies, and meticulous attention to detail. These latest renovations go beyond enhancing the visual appeal of the properties; they underscore the company's unwavering commitment to creating an inviting environment tailored to the modern traveler, fundamentally transforming the guest experience.

"As we embarked on this transformation, we aimed to create interiors that would stand the test of time while offering a serene environment for our guests to focus or relax," said John Paul Nichols, President and CEO of Club Quarters Hotels. "We used warm woods, detailed paneling, and a mix of large contemporary artwork with smaller graphic prints to convey a sense of resilience and timeless craftsmanship that aligns with our brand's new ethos of effortless, grown-up elegance. Our commitment to providing modern accommodations remains at the forefront of our mission, and we look forward to welcoming both returning and new guests to experience our revitalized spaces."

ABOUT CLUB QUARTERS

Club Quarters is a leading hotel group and management company with a growing portfolio of 12 brands that operate over 25 hotels, extended stay apartments, F&B outlets, and a private members club. Deeply rooted in hospitality and innovation, Club Quarters has a rich, nearly 30-year history of managing properties in some of the world's most competitive markets including New York City, Boston, Washington D.C., Philadelphia, Chicago, San Francisco, Houston, and London. For more information, visit

