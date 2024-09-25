Kuwait Amir Offers Condolence Over UAE Sheikh Abdullah Al-Mualla's Death
KUWAIT, Sept 25 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Wednesday sent a cable to Member of the UAE Supreme Council and ruler of Umm Al-Quwain Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al-Mualla, on the death of Sheikh Abdullah bin Ahmad bin Rashid Al-Mualla.
In the cable, His Highness the Amir prayed to Allah the Almighty to bestow mercy upon the deceased and to grant his family patience and solace. (end)
