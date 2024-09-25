Krause Center For Innovation Launches Silicon Valley Artificial Intelligence Project (SVAIP)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LOS ALTOS HILLS, Calif., Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

The Krause Center for Innovation (KCI), Foothill-De Anza Community College District, renowned for its 25+ years of leadership in educational innovation, is proud to announce the launch of the Silicon Valley Artificial Intelligence Project (SVAIP) . This initiative aims to revolutionize education by integrating Artificial Intelligence (AI) into the ecosystem, empowering educators to become more efficient and enhance student outcomes.

With over 36,000 educators engaging with KCI's communications monthly and more than 26,000 educators served through our programs and workshops, KCI has established itself as a trusted resource for cutting-edge professional development in education. SVAIP will focus on 30+ school districts across several counties in the Bay Area, providing high-quality professional learning experiences in AI literacy and best practices. Over the next five years, KCI will lead crucial conversations, convene summits, and deliver workshops emphasizing AI's responsible use in education.

"Artificial Intelligence has the power to transform the educational landscape in profound ways, and it is critical that we prepare our educators to harness this potential," said Gay Krause, Director/Founder of KCI. "By investing in AI literacy and equipping teachers with tools that reduce administrative burdens, we enable them to focus on what truly matters-helping students grow and succeed. This project is not just about technology; it's about fostering deeper connections between educators and students, especially those who need extra support."

A research report written in 2022 revealed that while educators work an average of 54 hours per week, only 46% of their time is spent on actual teaching1. Many teachers dedicate significant time to grading, lesson planning, and other essential tasks that, while necessary, are time-consuming. By leveraging AI, these responsibilities can be streamlined, allowing educators to focus more on their students' individual needs and creating space in their schedules for their own health and wellness. This personalized attention, particularly for students in need of one-on-one or small-group instruction, is central to KCI's theory of change.

"Teachers have always been at the heart of student success," continued Krause. "Through the Silicon Valley Artificial Intelligence Project, we're providing them with the knowledge and skills to leverage AI not just as a tool but as a catalyst for creating more engaging, equitable, and effective learning environments . Our ultimate goal is to ensure that educators are leading the way, modeling responsible AI use, and preparing students for a future where AI will be a fundamental part of their lives."

SVAIP underscores KCI's commitment to ensuring that educators remain at the forefront of technological advancements while maintaining the highest integrity in their teaching practices. Please refer to our Position Paper on AI in education to learn more about the initiative and KCI's five-year plan.

About the Krause Center for Innovation:

The Krause Center for Innovation at Foothill College is a leading institution in K-12 educational innovation, providing professional development and learning opportunities to educators across California. For over 25 years, KCI has empowered educators with the skills, knowledge, and tools needed to thrive in an ever-changing educational landscape.

1

Kurtz, H. (2022, April 14). A Profession in Crisis: Findings From a National Teacher Survey. Research Center. .

SOURCE Krause Center for Innovation

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED