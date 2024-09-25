Power Saw & Blade Market Outlook & Forecast 2024-2029: Increasing Demand For Polycrystalline Diamond (PCD) Saw Blades And Customized Cutting Solutions

The global power saw & blade market is highly competitive due to several factors, such as technological innovation, product quality, brand reputation, distribution channels, and companies' pricing strategies. Well-established companies in the global power saw & blade market, such as Robert Bosh, Techtronic Industries, Koki Holdings, and Stanley Black & Decker, are at the forefront of the market and have built strong brand equity over decades of delivering reliable and high-performance power tools.

These companies invest heavily in research and development to introduce cutting-edge features and technologies, such as brushless motors for improved efficiency, ergonomic designs for enhanced user comfort, and advanced safety mechanisms to reduce the risk of accidents. Additionally, they maintain extensive networks of distributors and retailers, ensuring widespread availability of their products in physical stores and online marketplaces.



North America emerged as the largest revenue contributor in the global power saw & blade market, valued at over USD 6 billion in 2023. In North America, the construction sector is buoyed by investments in infrastructure projects, residential construction, and renovation activities. The housing market, particularly in the U.S. and Canada, is robust, leading to increased demand for power saws and blades for various applications such as framing, flooring, and roofing. Furthermore, the forestry and logging industry significantly impact the demand for power saws, especially in regions with extensive forestry resources, such as the Pacific Northwest in the U.S. and Canada. Power saws are indispensable for tree felling, logging, and processing wood into lumber. The need for productivity, safety, and environmental sustainability drives this sector's demand for efficient and powerful saws.

Meanwhile, the APAC region experienced the fastest growth in the global power saw & blade market due to rapid urbanization and the production of metal and stone. Government initiatives like "Make in India" further boosted industry demand for power saws and blades. Europe also stood out as a major revenue contributor in the power saw & blade market due to its sawmill industry and being the second-largest wood producer globally. In 2022, Germany alone approved 23,539 residential buildings for wood construction.

Moreover, Latin America's demand-driving factors included home renovation and economic growth, with Brazil and Mexico leading as top revenue contributors in the region due to their furniture and marble production manufacturing. The Middle East, particularly countries like the UAE and Saudi Arabia, witnessed rapid urbanization and infrastructure development, leading to increased demand for power saws and blades in construction activities.

MARKET TRENDS & OPPORTUNITIES

Increasing Demand for Polycrystalline Diamond (PCD) Saw Blades

The demand for polycrystalline diamond (PCD) saw blades, particularly in the power saw & blade market has significantly increased in recent years, driven by various factors that underscore their superior performance, durability, and efficiency compared to traditional saw blades. As the global population grows, the demand for wooden materials drives considerable consumption. Industries, including the furniture sector, turn to polycrystalline diamond (PCD) for machining various materials like chipboard, laminates, MDF, HDF, PVC, and CORIAN.

Increasing Demand for Customized Products

The driver behind the increasing demand for customization in the power saw & blade market is the rising emphasis on efficiency and precision in various industries such as construction, woodworking, and metalworking. As these industries continue to evolve and demand higher levels of accuracy and performance, there is a growing need for tools that can be tailored to specific requirements and applications. Customized power saws and blades offer users the flexibility to choose features such as blade material, tooth configuration, size, and cutting speed, allowing them to optimize performance based on their unique needs.

INDUSTRY RESTRAINTS

Lack of Skilled Labour

The primary driver of the labor shortage is the rapid evolution of power saw technology itself. In recent years, materials science, engineering, and automation advancements have propelled the power saw & blade market into a new era of precision and efficiency. However, these innovations come with a steep learning curve, requiring specialized knowledge and training to harness their full potential.

As such, the traditional pool of skilled laborers, already strained by retirement and attrition, struggles to keep pace with the demands of this rapidly evolving landscape. In 2023, the construction industry faced a gap of 5,00,000 skilled labor in the United States. With fewer workers available for construction projects, there may be a decrease in demand for power saws and blades since fewer projects are being undertaken or completed.

