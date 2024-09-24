Occuspace And Navigatorcre Announce Strategic Partnership To Elevate Data-Driven Office Space Utilization Insights

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Occuspace, a leader in occupancy measuring, and NavigatorCRE, a leading business intel and data analytics CRE platform, announce a strategic partnership.

THOUSAND OAKS, CA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Occuspace , a leader in real-time occupancy measuring solutions, and NavigatorCRE , a leading business intelligence and data analytics for the commercial industry, are excited to announce a strategic partnership. By combining Occuspace's cutting-edge sensor with NavigatorCRE's powerful data analytics platform, the partnership will deliver unparalleled insights into office space utilization, enabling more informed decisions for corporate and commercial real estate clients.The collaboration leverages Occuspace's privacy-friendly data collection on occupancy and space usage with NavigatorCRE's robust data visualization and business intelligence capabilities. Together, they offer a comprehensive understanding of how office spaces are used, translating data into actionable insights for more efficient, flexible, and cost-effective workplace strategies. This solution is poised to help commercial and corporate real estate professionals maximize real estate investments, optimize energy usage, and improve tenant experiences.Nic Halverson, CEO of Occuspace, remarked,“By integrating Occuspace's sensor technology into NavigatorCRE's data analytics platform, we're now able to advance our clients' real-time, space utilization data into actionable insights and even more meaningful context–empowering smarter decisions around space planning, tenant satisfaction, and operational efficiency.Henry Massey, Sr. Director of Enterprise Solutions at NavigatorCRE, added,“Partnering with Occuspace is a game-changer for this segment. With our advanced BI tools, we can transform raw occupancy data into meaningful stories that CRE leaders can act on. This partnership empowers the real estate community to make data-informed decisions that positively impact their bottom line.”According to CBRE's 2024 Americas Office Occupier Sentiment Survey, 80% of organizations have implemented return-to-office (RTO) policies, yet only 17% enforce them. With employers expecting staff to be in the office three or more days per week, but only 51% of employees complying, the need for data-driven solutions is clear. Thirty-four percent of organizations plan to increase attendance and explore space-sharing models to adapt to changing utilization patterns. This disconnect between policy and practice is a key trend that the partnership between Occuspace and NavigatorCRE aims to address.Both companies will be demonstrating their integrated solutions at Booth 1619 during the IFMA World Workplace Conference & Expo, taking place Oct 9-11, 2024, in San Antonio, TX. IFMA is the world's largest association for facility management professionals, bringing together over 24,000 members from 100+ countries.Occuspace and NavigatorCRE aim to reshape how commercial real estate professionals manage and optimize their spaces in an evolving work environment.About NavigatorCRENavigatorCRE (HQ: Seattle, WA) a patented business intelligence platform specializing in Commercial Real Estate that helps clients gather, store, analyze, and visualize all types of data, regardless of format or source. The platform provides deep, real-time visibility into CRE portfolios and assets, which allows owner/operators, developers, investors, occupiers, and advisors to accelerate decision making across assets, departments, and geographic regions. By integrating all of a CRE firm's existing platforms & data sets, Navigator becomes a single source of truth for data, augmenting and adding value to any firm's existing solutions.About OccuspaceOccuspace is a leading provider of privacy-first occupancy monitoring and analytics solutions, designed to help organizations optimize space utilization, improve operational efficiency, and ensure safety compliance. With a strong focus on innovation and customer success, Occuspace serves a diverse range of sectors, including higher education, commercial real estate, and government.For more information, visit occuspace or navigatorcre.

