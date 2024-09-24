First #Dateweek Launches In LA And SF For Singles Who Are Sick Of App Swiping

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The event series will kick off in Los Angeles on Oct 4 and in San Francisco on Nov 1

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- #DateWeek , a new event series for singles tired of dating apps and craving real in-person connections, is launching in California this October. The inaugural series is presented by Paloma , the text message-centered dating for relationship-ready singles that matches members based on compatibility. #DateWeek is bringing back IRL dating with a calendar of activities for California locals looking to find love.

With events hosted by top bars, restaurants, fitness studios, and social clubs, singles will have the opportunity to meet new people who share similar interests and hobbies, explore new venues and activities, and hopefully find a romantic spark.

"California is brimming with eligible singles and enchanting venues. #DateWeek is our love letter to both. Whether you're into breaking a sweat or breaking bread, there's something to set everyone's heart racing. Who knows? You might just fall head over heels for a new local hotspot while you're at it!" said Luba Yudasina, CEO and Founder of Paloma.

#DateWeek will kick off in Los Angeles from October 4-11, and the week-long series will then make its way to San Francisco from November 1-8. Activities and featured events will be customized and announced at each location, and includes options such as:



Fitness Activities : Get your heart pumping at BARRY'S, SoulCycle, FITSTOP Santa Monica, or F45. You might just meet your swolemate!

Creative Experiences : Find your pottery-making meet-cute, roll into romance at sushi-making classes, or raise a glass to love at wine bingo.

Dating Opps for the Career-Driven : For those looking for an ambitious partner who can fuel them both personally and professionally, there will be events hosted by elite professional clubs like The Adventure Capitalists

Group Get-Togethers : Community clubs like The Picnic Club will host larger group events to connect people with similar hobbies. It's a great way to serve up some love or snack your way to soulmates!

Mixers for the Social Butterflies : Mingle with other like-minded socialites at Winston House, Hotel Erwin, and 1212 and more Food-Focused Events: They say the quickest way to someone's heart is through their stomach – fellow foodies can drink and eat the night away at hotspots like SOGNO TOSCANO and Lanea.

Paloma will also be throwing a VIP party at The Penmar , one of LA's top destinations for singles. The venue hosts Friday Sunset Sessions that bring 2,000-3,000 of LA's finest together to enjoy live music, food, drinks, and community. Attendees will sport glow bracelets to make it easy to spot who is single or taken so you can get your flirt on.

To view the full calendar of events in each city, please visit where interested singles can apply to attend their favorite happenings. Acceptance will be based on capacity, interest, and gender to maintain a balanced guest list and increase compatibility potential.

All attendees will also have the opportunity to opt into the Paloma community to continue their dating journey after #DateWeek.

Follow Paloma social channels for more updates at @DateWeekOfficial.

About #DateWeek:

#DateWeek is the inaugural event series presented by Paloma. Founded in 2024, the events work with local businesses in cities nationwide to host engaging dating activities for singles looking for IRL connections. #DateWeek is kicking off in LA and SF with plans to expand to additional US cities in the coming months. During #DateWeek, singles can apply to attend a number of events spanning themes like fitness, food, art and more.

For more information on attending #DateWeek or to inquire about your business hosting an event or sponsoring a #DateWeek, please visit / .

About Paloma:

Paloma is a modern dating platform for relationship-ready singles. We believe that love is worth the effort, and our curated approach helps you find your person. We take the time to understand you and your goals, connecting you with vetted, high-quality matches who share your values and aspirations. Our personalized approach saves you time and emotional energy, so you can say goodbye to endless swiping and surface-level interactions that don't go anywhere.

An a16z and Endeavor Ventures (WME) backed company, Paloma is currently available in San Francisco and Los Angeles. Want to see Paloma in your city? Let us know! For more information, please visit .

SOURCE Paloma

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED