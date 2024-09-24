RS Offers Banner Engineering's New Q90R Radar Sensors

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The new Q90R and Q90R2 radar sensors outperform competing sensor technologies in industrial applications, including object and vehicle detection, collision avoidance, positioning feedback, and tank level measurement, delivering superior efficiency, productivity, and protection.

FORT WORTH, Texas, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RS , a trading brand of RS Group plc (LSE: RS1), a digitally enabled global distributor of product and service solutions for industrial customers, now offers Banner Engineering's new Q90R Series radar sensors.

Designed to provide superior detection and measurement capabilities in challenging indoor and outdoor environments, the versatile new Q90R Series radar sensors are robust, highly configurable, and resistant to interference from other sensors and perform well regardless of weather or ambient light conditions. Their lightweight, powder-coated, IP67- or IP69K-rated aluminum housing reliably withstands exposure to dust, liquids, shock, vibration, and extreme operating temperatures extending from -40°C to +65°C, and their long, 20-meter sensing range enables intelligent and accurate object detection across a broad vertical and horizontal field of view with a beam angle of up to 120° x 40° - outperforming all other competing sensor technologies, including optical and ultrasonic sensors.

The new robust and highly configurable Q90R Series radar sensors outperform competing sensors in industrial applications

The new Q90R Series also offers other unique-to-market capabilities, including a highly configurable field of view that enables precision positioning and control and allows it to detect and measure two different objects and provide additional feedback on targets, namely radial distance, angular position, and velocity.

Other advantageous features of Banner Engineering's new Q90R Series radar sensors include:



IO-Link capabilities that enable quick and easy integration into most machine control systems; provide users with remote access to real-time process data; and allow them to remotely adjust sensor parameters, like sensing range and detection preferences (e.g., nearest or strongest object), and view diagnostics.

Pulse Pro I/O technology, which simplifies indicator and controller connections, provides immediate feedback for measurement and device output states, and enables quick decision-making.

Bright LED indication that clearly communicates output status and real-time signal-strength at a glance to streamline troubleshooting processes. Compatibility with Banner's Measurement Sensor Software, which simplifies installation and set-up processes; allows users to customize advanced sensing parameters, such as window shape and target setpoints, for broad application suitability; and provides users with access to advanced diagnostics.

The series is currently available in two primary variants, Q90R and Q90R2, both of which feature flat-mount housings equipped with five-pin, quick-disconnect M12 connectors, and have a 0.15–20m detection range. Their rugged construction, wide field of view, and robust signal strength make them ideally suited for use in industrial applications, including object and vehicle detection, collision avoidance, positioning feedback, and tank level measurement, and their accuracy helps improve efficiency and productivity and protect assets.

Q90R models

have a 40° x 40° beam pattern, a fixed field of view, and either dual discrete, 4–20mA analog, or 0–10V analog output configurations. These devices offer best-in-class signal strength to reliably detect and measure almost any type of target. Ideal applications include mobile equipment positioning and level measurement for dry goods.

Q90R2 models

have a 120° x 40° beam pattern and a highly configurable, multidimensional field of view that provides intelligent object detection based on distance, radial position, and speed thresholds. They also have a dual discrete output configuration, are rated for 10–30VDC supply voltages, and exhibit 48ms response times, and they can reliably track two different targets, which delivers the performance of two sensors in one, further expanding application flexibility. Ideal applications include forklift speed control, driver collision awareness, and bystander hazard awareness.

For more information about the new Q90R Series

radar sensors, check out the new RS Expert Advice interview article with Doug Pflaum , a senior global product manager at Banner Engineering. To learn more about Banner Engineering

and its extensive portfolio of innovative sensor solutions , including radar , photoelectric , proximity , vision , fork and slot , vibration , pressure , and temperature sensors

and sensor accessories , please click the embedded links above.

For assistance identifying, procuring, deploying, and maintaining Banner Engineering sensors designed to improve the accuracy, efficiency, and reliability of your industrial applications, contact

your local RS representative at 1.866.433.5722, or reach out to our technical support team . For more information about and expert insights into sensors , please click through to access relevant selections from our RS Expert Advice series

of thought leadership articles, interviews, and podcasts.

