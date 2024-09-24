(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In a stirring speech at the Goalkeepers event in New York, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva voiced his concerns about global inequality.



He received an award from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, using the to address pressing world issues.



Lula challenged the notion that hunger stems from a lack of funds. Instead, he pointed to a lack of shame among world leaders as the root cause.



The president emphasized that the wealthy don't need the state, unlike those without educational opportunities.



While praising Bill Gates for establishing a foundation , Lula cautioned that donations alone won't solve global problems.







He stressed the importance of public policies in addressing issues like hunger, even in developed nations like the United States.



The Brazilian leader didn't shy away from criticizing billionaires, including Elon Musk. He questioned their focus on space exploration when Earth needs attention.



Lula highlighted the vast sums spent on weapons, arguing that these funds could end world hunger if redirected.



Addressing wealth disparity, Lula noted that five mega-entrepreneurs possess more wealth than ten countries combined.

From Gates to Musk: Lula Confronts Billionaires on Global Issues

He clarified his stance, stating he's not against the rich but against poverty. The president emphasized the absurdity of individuals owning more wealth than entire nations.



Lula's speech took an unexpected turn when he mentioned his past as a union leader. He humorously claimed to have advocated for a capitalist thesis inspired by Henry Ford's philosophy of fair wages.



The Brazilian president also criticized the United Nations, lamenting its inability to create a Palestinian state.



He called for a new world authority, arguing that the current system of five permanent Security Council members is outdated.



Lula's passionate address highlighted the need for global governance and equality. He painted a picture of a world out of control, where agreements are signed but never fulfilled.

