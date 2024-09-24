(MENAFN- journoresearch) A recent analysis has revealed the most influential cryptocurrency experts of 2024, with Coin Bureau securing the top spot.

The study, conducted by experts for crypto-based online casinos at kryptocasinos.com, evaluated five equally weighted key factors: global monthly search volume, YouTube subscribers, YouTube views, Instagram followers, and X followers. By combining these metrics, the total influence of each cryptocurrency expert, or website was determined by a final index score out of 100.

1. Coin Bureau

Coin Bureau tops the list with an impressive overall index score of 83.21. Famous for its in-depth analysis and easy-to-understand content, Coin Bureau boasts a global monthly volume of 19,933 searches.

On YouTube, the channel has garnered 2,511,633 subscribers and 249,875,664 views, which has earned it a perfect score of 10/10 for this category.

On Instagram, Coin Bureau's presence, garnering 193,859 followers and a score of 8.27, while its X account, with 878,207 followers, contributes a score of 4.74 for this factor. These metrics place Coin Bureau at the top of the list as the most influential voice in cryptocurrency in 2024.

2. Altcoin Daily (Aaron and Austin Arnold)

Altcoin Daily, run by brothers Aaron and Austin Arnold, comes in second with an overall index score of 71.85. Their channel focuses on news, analysis, and education on altcoins, drawing an average of 10,515 global searches per month.

Altcoin Daily has 1,489,524 YouTube subscribers and their videos have been viewed 233,497,500 times. On Instagram, Altcoin Daily has built a following of 350,863, while their X following reaches 1,646,666.

3. Crypto Banter

In third place is Crypto Banter, with an overall index score of 68.06. Known for hosting engaging live shows and discussions about the latest trends in the crypto space, Crypto Banter has a global monthly search volume of 19,475 that translates to a score of 8.40 in this factor.

The YouTube channel has attracted 970,927 subscribers and boasts 137,965,282 views. On Instagram, Crypto Banter has 126,759 followers, earning an Instagram score of 7.98/10. Their X presence, with 411,928 followers, rounds out their impressive social media influence.

4. MMCrypto (Christopher Jaszczynski)

Ranked fourth is Christopher Jaszczynski’s MMCrypto, with a total index score of 59.52. MMCrypto is recognized for technical analysis and cryptocurrency market predictions. With a global search volume of 12,175, MMCrypto achieves a search volume score of only 5.25/10.

The YouTube channel has 574,802 subscribers and has accumulated 96,939,963 views. On Instagram, MMCrypto has a strong presence with 187,267 followers, earning a score of 8.25, while its X account has 1,485,970 followers.

5. CryptosRUs (George Tung)

George Tung, the face behind CryptosRUs, takes the fifth spot with an index score of 56.26. Known for providing accessible and timely market updates, CryptosRUs draws 8,322 global searches per month.

On YouTube, CryptosRUs has 764,022 subscribers and 176,103,674 views. However, its social media following is more modest, with 37,424 followers on Instagram and 241,302 followers on X.





