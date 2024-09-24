عربي


Zelensky Meets With President Of Paraguay Santiago Peña

9/24/2024 12:17:15 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky met with the President of Paraguay Santiago Peña in New York.

This is according to the Presidential Office , Ukrinform reports.

The Head of the Ukrainian State thanked Paraguay for supporting Ukraine's Sovereignty and territorial integrity.

During the conversation, Volodymyr Zelensky outlined the situation on the battlefield and the outcomes of the first Peace Summit.

“You couldn't attend our first, inaugural Summit, but the Joint Communiqué is open for signing. You know that 11 Latin American countries joined the inaugural Summit, and of course, we very much hope that Paraguay will also join the Communiqué,” said the President of Ukraine.

During the meeting, the heads of state discussed regional and global security challenges, prospects for trade and economic cooperation, and exchange of experience in mining and agriculture. They also instructed their teams to explore the most promising areas for cooperation.

As reported by Ukrinform, at the meeting with the Prime Minister of India, the Ukrainian President discussed further cooperation, implementing the Peace Formula and preparing for the second Peace Summit.

Photo: Presidential Office

UkrinForm

