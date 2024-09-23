(MENAFN- PR Newswire)





Sun Life U.S. has teamed up for the seventh year with The Kansas City Royals Foundation for "#StrikeoutDiabetes," which supports local community organizations helping people manage their health and avoid type 2 diabetes. This year Sun Life and the Royals raised money for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Kansas City. With strong performances on the mound from Seth Lugo, Michael Wacha and Cole Ragans, Royals pitching raised $50,000, which was presented to the Boys and Girls Clubs at Wednesday night's game against the Detroit Tigers.

"We work hard to help our kids understand the importance of health and fitness and embrace healthy lifestyle habits. Support from partners like Sun Life and the Royals make this possible," said Jason Roth, president and CEO, Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Kansas City. "It's also great for these kids to see support from their local team, and know they matter in the community."

#StrikeoutDiabetes has raised more than $230,000 for non-profit organizations in Kansas City. As a benefits provider, Sun Life is strongly focused on helping broaden access to care, working with philanthropic partners to support programs that serve vulnerable communities.

"The Royals have been a great partner in supporting community programs that help people get the care they need," said Joi Tillman, president, Group Benefits, Sun Life U.S. "We have many colleagues working and living in Greater Kansas City, and we appreciate seeing the programs and services the Boys and Girls Club provides. We look forward to continuing to work with the Royals and helping the people of Kansas City live healthier lives."

Sun Life has been a partner of the Royals since 2017 and conducts similar programs in partnership with the Boston Celtics and Maine Celtics.

"We appreciate partners like Sun Life, who enthusiastically support programs that bring the Kansas City community together," said Amy Gale, senior director of Community Impact and executive director, The Kansas City Royals Foundation. "#StrikeoutDiabetes is a great way for us to engage our fans and show them our commitment to helping the youth of our city learn healthy habits that will stay with them into adulthood."

Sun Life U.S. also offers the Health Access grant program, which supports grassroots organizations around the country providing health and dental services to underserved communities. DentaQuest, part of Sun Life U.S., offers the Health Access Hero Awards, which recognize work being done to help people with the greatest needs and fewest resources. At local and national levels, Sun Life U.S. has been a sponsor of the American Diabetes Association since 2015. Globally, Sun Life has donated more than $37 million to diabetes and health causes. Learn more about Sun Life's partnerships and diabetes programs .

About Sun Life

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing asset management, wealth, insurance and health solutions to individual and institutional Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of June 30, 2024, Sun Life had total assets under management of C$1.46 trillion. For more information, please visit

.

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

Sun Life U.S. is one of the largest providers of employee and government benefits, helping approximately 50 million Americans access the healthcare and coverage they need. Through employers, industry partners and government programs, Sun Life U.S. offers a portfolio of benefits and services, including dental, vision, disability, absence management, life, supplemental health, medical stop-loss insurance, and healthcare navigation. Sun Life employs more than 8,500 people in the U.S., including associates in our partner dental practices and affiliated companies in asset management. Group insurance policies are issued by Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada (Wellesley Hills, Mass.), except in New York, where policies are issued by Sun Life and Health Insurance Company (U.S.) (Lansing, Mich.). For more information visit our website and newsroom .

The Kansas City Royals Foundation

The Kansas City Royals Foundation (formerly Royals Charities) uses the power of sport to improve the lives of Kansas Citians by supporting education and literacy efforts, promoting healthy and active communities, uplifting our military and veterans, and more. Since its inception in 2001, The Royals Foundation has donated more than $25 million in grants to hundreds of local nonprofits, including $2.8 million in 2023.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Kansas City

For over a century, Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Kansas City has provided youth ages 5-18 a fun and safe environment to learn, play, meet new friends, and grow -- with particular emphasis on youth who need us most. From sports, digital arts and media to group activities and tutoring, the Clubs provide caring adult mentors, friendship, and high-impact youth development programs on a daily basis during critical non-school hours.

Priority programs emphasize academic success, good character, citizenship, and healthy lifestyles to nearly 1,000 area youth each day. Whether it is learning how an individual can make a difference in their community or how to swim – the Clubs strive to help youth feel important and put their dreams of a Great Future within reach.

More information about Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Kansas City can be found online at or facebook/helpkckids .

