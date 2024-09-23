Leadership Through Teamwork

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global)

From a windowless room adjacent to his award-filled office at US Coast Guard Sector Maryland-National Capital Region, Coast Guard Cmdr. Roberto Concepcion gazed upon the mahogany boardroom table with a grin. He then tapped the table, adjusted his navy-blue operational dress uniform, and chuckled while reminiscing on the journey that led him from the streets of Miami to his current role as chief of response at Sector Maryland-National Capital Region.

It was a road paved with dreams as big as the adversities Concepcion would later face in his military career.

One minute, Concepcion was a starry-eyed NCAA Division 1 baseball player with a full scholarship and hopes of becoming a Major League Baseball player. Next, he's taking the oath and joining the Coast Guard.

Now at 18 years in the Coast Guard, Concepcion credits his younger brother, Raymond, for nudging him to join and apply for Officer Candidate School (OCS). As a chief petty officer, now approaching retirement himself, Raymond has gone on to watch his older brother become a highly decorated commander.

“It was prolific back then because [Raymond] was younger than me, but I made the leap of faith and put in a packet to OCS,” said Concepcion.“I didn't think I was going to get picked up. I figured I'd have to apply a few times but, first time, I got picked up and the rest is history.”

A hallmark of his character, Concepcion has prioritized a team-first mentality to overcome obstacles and become the leader he is today in the Coast Guard.

Before Concepcion received an acceptance letter from the Coast Guard, he experienced several rejections in the field of law enforcement. As Concepcion explained, he still holds onto rejection letters from law enforcement agencies such as the DEA and FBI after graduating college in 2005 with a mass communications bachelor's degree.

Instead, Concepcion's journey into law enforcement led him to the Coast Guard.

“The Coast Guard has definitely exceeded my expectations,” he said.“When I first got in, I didn't really know what I was getting myself into. I knew there were a lot of leadership opportunities and education opportunities, but I didn't know what the extent of it was. As a minority, you don't really get a lot of that.”

Back in college on the baseball diamond, Concepcion was a starting utility player. During which time he began molding into a leader at Alcorn State University, part of the historically black colleges and universities.

“The historically black colleges and universities experience is just one that you can't even describe,” said Concepcion.“It's a culture within a culture. College was the first time where I saw a bunch of people that looked like me that were going places – that had aspirations to do bigger things.”

Concepcion's aspiration was to become a Major League Baseball player. When the opportunity to do so did not transpire, he still aspired to work in sports, and even dabbled his toes in world of sports journalism.

After joining the service in 2006, Concepcion couldn't help but make connections between the game he grew up loving and his new career in the Coast Guard.

“Baseball is a game of adjustments,” said Concepcion.“A .300 hitter is considered a good hitter but you still fail seven out of the ten times. You constantly make adjustments. Everything you do in the Coast Guard is about making adjustments. You adapt to situations. Every year in the Coast Guard we're adjusting to new challenges.”

Concepcion has applied the theme of making adjustments with his peers and senior leadership alike, helping his new commanding officer adjust after reporting to the sector in June of 2024.

“Without a doubt [Commander Concepcion] has helped me adjust,” said Capt. Patrick Burkett, commander, Coast Guard Sector Maryland-National Capital Region.“That's primarily what he's done for me. He's been a good sounding board to how we should approach different missions that we have.”

Burkett has also seen Concepcion effectively exhibit teamwork with the sector's chief of prevention, Cmdr. Christopher Briggs. With now five sectors under his belt, Burkett says seeing a response department head and a prevention department head develop such a strong relationship and bond the way they do at Sector Maryland-National Capital Region is“refreshing.”

“I haven't seen that a lot,” said Burkett.“And all of that trickles down. When the crew sees the department heads getting along in that manner, it makes them want to be one team.”

Briggs, who also reported to the sector in June of 2024, says he quickly spotted Concepcion's leadership and dedication to the team he's a part of.

“Commander Concepcion has played a crucial role in my adjustment to Sector Maryland-National Capital Region,” said Briggs.“He has shown me unwavering support and takes time out of his extremely busy day to personally help me acclimate. I am extremely appreciative of his time, support, and friendship.”

Concepcion's career has withstood many adjustments since reporting to his first unit out of OCS in 2007 at the Integrated Support Command Alameda in Alameda, California.

One of his greatest adjustments came as recently as March of 2024 while serving as the chief of response at Sector Maryland-National Capital Region amid the collapse of Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge.

“I learned a ton from everybody during the [Francis Scott Key Bridge] response,” said Concepcion.“I learned that you really see what type of grit your team has when tragedy strikes and you are in the midst of chaos. We have some amazing and talented people across our service that inspire you to remember why you joined this organization, to serve others.”

With a Coast Guard career that has now spanned roles from Deployable Specialized Forces, a White House Social Aide, and several response tours, Concepcion has faced additional hardships beyond the bridge response that have tested his ability to adapt and overcome in the service.

“One of the greatest challenges I faced during my time in the Coast Guard was navigating the path to opportunity and demonstrating my value to the organization,” he said.“It required perseverance, adaptability, and a constant commitment to excellence to ensure my contributions were recognized and that I could grow both personally and professionally within the service.”

Because of this, Concepcion says he can describe his time in the Coast Guard with one word: overcome.

In the signature line of his emails, Concepcion says he's included a quote from Booker T. Washington since 2007:“I have learned that success is to be measured not so much by the position that one has reached in life as by the obstacles which he has overcome while trying to succeed.”

“Traditionally, success is often seen as achieving a high position or obtaining certain material wealth or accolades,” said Concepcion.“This quote challenges that notion, suggesting that success should be evaluated by the journey and the challenges faced along the way, rather than just the end result. It acknowledges that everyone faces challenges, but true success is about how we navigate and overcome these obstacles. By focusing on the obstacles overcome, the quote underscores the importance of personal growth, character, and grit. This perspective on success is inclusive and personal. It allows individuals from various walks of life, regardless of their socio-economic background, to recognize their unique journeys as valid and valuable indicators of success. I know a lot of barriers that hold people back. But my passion is helping others who are on their journey to success.”

Today, Concepcion is leading by example, which can be seen by his recent selection as the 2024 Blacks in Government Meritorious Service Award for his contributions to diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts in the Coast Guard.

“I'm humbled to be selected for the award,” said Concepcion.“I have been told that it is a huge deal. I feel like a lot of it is a culmination of people that have poured into me – whether that's junior enlisted people, civilians, auxiliarists, you name it. I'm just grateful for everything people have done for me and the mentors I have gained along my journey. It's humbling, but the Coast Guard still has a lot of work to do.”

To prepare the Coast Guard for the future, Concepcion has worked to instill his knowledge and wisdom in junior officers while building a cohesive team at sector like the ones he used to play for in college baseball.

“He's an intrusive, engaged leader who cares deeply about his people and is a passionate mentor,” said Lt. Cmdr. Erin Palmer, enforcement division chief, Coast Guard Sector Maryland-National Capital Region.“He's been integral in my development as a search and rescue mission coordinator and is always a great sounding board to help me with any challenges I'm facing.”

Part of Concepcion's engaged leadership can be found on a simple whiteboard he keeps outside of his office. Concepcion wrote an open question for his shipmates to answer: what trait/things do you value in a leader?

At least five shipmates have answered Concepcion's question on the whiteboard, with answers ranging from transparency to strength.

“He's the kind of leader that's not afraid to get his hands dirty and pitch in wherever he can help,” said Palmer.“At the same time, he's also willing to let his people take risks and opportunities to grow.”

Palmer's experience working alongside Concepcion echo's his passion for building a team environment and helping junior officers grow in their roles.

“Have confidence in yourself, believe in yourself, and know your limitations,” said Concepcion on advice he's given to junior officers.“Turn the things that you need to work on or weaknesses into strengths. Don't shy away from receiving criticism. Always look to improve yourself. Lead by example – be the example that you want to see and that you expect of someone leading you.”

