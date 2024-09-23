ZEELOOL: What Shape Of Glasses For A Long And Small Face?

(MENAFN- Pressat) If you have a long face and a small face, what kind of glasses should you wear?

The wearers who have long faces and small faces are particularly well-suited to use glasses that can add breadth to the face without making a small face appear too prominent.

When it comes to glasses, the following are some recommended shapes that are appropriate for both long and small faces:

Narrow frames:

Choose glasses with thin narrow frames to ensure that they are suitable for the size of your face. This will help you avoid making a small face look bigger than it is.

Rimless or Semi-rimless frames:

Frames that are rimless or semi-rimless: Wearing glasses that are rimless or semi-rimless is a stylish and understated option for people with long or small faces. These frames create a simple appearance that suits face features.

Round frames:

Round eyeglass frames are a wonderful choice for those with long and tiny features because they offer curves and softness to the face so as to a more balanced appearance.

Oval frames:

Oval eyeglass frames - frames with an oval shape are another excellent option for people with long and petite faces because they contrast with the curve of the face and offer width without being overly bold.

Cat-eye frames:

Cat-eye glasses frames bring attention to the upper part of the face, providing width for a more balanced appearance. Cat-eye frames are the ideal for both long and petite features because they draw attention to the upper half of the face.

Browline frames:

Browline eyeglass frames have broader top frames and smaller bottom frames, which help to highlight the upper half of the face and create a trendy style without making small faces appear to be excessively prominent. The browline frames are also known as browline prescription glasses.

Geometric frames:

Geometric eyeglass frames with soft angles will be the excellent option for long and petite faces because they offer interest and dimension while maintaining a balanced appearance. Geometric frames are a good choice for both of these types of faces.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the individuals with long and small faces should choose glasses that add breadth to their faces without making them appear too prominent. The recommended shapes for these face types including narrow frames, rimless or semi-rimless frames, round frames, oval frames, cat-eye frames, browline frames, and geometric frames. These frames help create a balanced appearance and highlight different features of the face.