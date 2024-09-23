Inventhelp Inventor Develops New External Mirror Accessory For Vehicles (BKC-233)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

"I wanted to create a fun way to personalize and accessorize the external mirrors on a car," said an inventor, from Charlestown, R.I., "so I invented THE NEW MIRROR. My design would offer added illumination and it could enhance the appearance of the car."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to decorate the external mirror housings of vehicles. In doing so, it offers an alternative to displaying dull and ordinary mirror housings. As a result, it increases style and personality. It also could increase visibility. The invention features an eye-catching and weatherproof design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for vehicle owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Baltimore sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-BKC-233, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

