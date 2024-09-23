Tick Repellent Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Tick Repellent Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Tick Repellent Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The tick repellent market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $0.83 billion in 2023 to $0.88 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to changing climate patterns leading to extended tick seasons, stringent regulations promoting the use of tick repellents, rising veterinary recommendations, growth in pet travel and mobility, and globalization of pet product markets.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Tick Repellent Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The tick repellent market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $1.12 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to growing pet populations globally, increasing preference among consumers for natural and organic tick repellents, pet humanization trend, increasing focus on preventive healthcare, and increasing availability of pet health insurance.

Growth Driver Of The Tick Repellent Market

The growth in pet ownership is expected to propel the growth of the tick repellent market going forward. Pet ownership is rising due to increased emotional companionship needs and the growing recognition of pets' positive impact on mental health. Tick repellents for pets are used to deter ticks from attaching to animals, providing protection against tick-borne diseases such as Lyme disease and Ehrlichiosis.

Which Market Players Are Steering The Tick Repellent Market Growth?

Key players in the tick repellent market include Merck & Co. Inc., Bayer AG, Boehringer International GmbH, S.C. Johnson & Son Inc., Zoetis Inc., Perrigo Company plc., Elanco Animal Health, FMC Global Specialty Solutions, Central Garden & Pet Company, Ceva Sante Animale S.A., Wellmark International Inc., Virbac Corporation, The Hartz Mountain Corporation, Penn Veterinary Supply Inc., Sergeant's Pet Care Products Inc., Central Life Sciences, Insect Shield LLC, AdvaCare Pharma, Ecto Development Corporation, Nantucket Spider, Fulltec GmbH, AtlanTick.

What Are The Key Trends That Influence Tick Repellent Market Size?

Major companies operating in the tick repellent market are focusing on developing advanced products, such as plant-based tick repellent, to gain a competitive edge in the market. A plant-based tick repellent is a substance derived from natural plant extracts that is used to deter ticks from attaching to humans or animals, offering protection against tick-borne diseases without the use of synthetic chemicals.

How Is The Global Tick Repellent Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Pills And Chewables, Topical Treatments, Other Types

2) By Distribution Channel: Modern Trade, Veterinary Clinics, Convenience Stores, Online Sales

3) By Application: Dogs, Cats, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Tick Repellent Market

North America was the largest region in the tick-repellent market in 2023. The regions covered in the tick repellent market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Tick Repellent Market Definition

Tick repellents are products designed to deter ticks from attaching to and feeding on animals, primarily pets such as dogs and cats. They typically come in various forms, such as topical treatments, collars, and oral medications, containing active ingredients that repel ticks through chemical or natural means. These products are essential for preventing tick bites, which can transmit diseases such as Lyme disease and Rocky Mountain spotted fever to pets and humans alike.

Tick Repellent Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global tick repellent market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Tick Repellent Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on tick repellent market size, tick repellent market drivers and trends, tick repellent market major players, tick repellent competitors' revenues, tick repellent market positioning, and tick repellent market growth across geographies. The tick repellent market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

