Luxury Activewear Global Market 2024 To Reach $8.46 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 7.6%

Luxury Activewear Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Luxury Activewear Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The luxury activewear market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $5.88 billion in 2023 to $6.32 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to growth in health consciousness consumers, increase in fitness awareness among consumers, rising participation rates in sports and fitness activities, increase in disposable incomes, increase in demand for eco-friendly and sustainable luxury activewear, expand in distribution channels, and increase in e-commerce and specialty stores.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Luxury Activewear Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The luxury activewear market is projected to grow strongly, reaching $8.46 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing influence of celebrity endorsements and social media on consumer preferences, innovative marketing strategies by luxury activewear brands, increasing focus on inclusive sizing and customization options, growing popularity of high-intensity interval training (HIIT) and boutique fitness studios, and increasing interest in outdoor activities and adventure sports.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Luxury Activewear Market With A Detailed Sample Report:



Growth Driver Of The Luxury Activewear Market

The rising participation rates in sports and fitness activities are expected to propel the growth of the luxury activewear market going forward. The rising participation rates in sports and fitness activities are due to increasing health awareness, popular fitness trends, advancements in fitness technology, influence from social media, and government initiatives promoting physical activity. Luxury activewear enhances sports and fitness activities by combining high-performance fabrics, ergonomic designs, and stylish aesthetics, ensuring athletes' comfort, support, durability, and motivation.

Make Your Report Purchase Here And Explore The Whole Industry's Data As Well:



Who Are The Key Players Shaping The Luxury Activewear Market Trends?

Key players in the luxury activewear market include Nike Inc., Adidas AG, Gap Inc., PVH Corp., Puma SE, Lululemon athletica inc., Skechers USA Inc., Under Armour Inc., ASICS Corporation, Columbia Sportswear Company, Patagonia Inc., Reebok International Limited, Tory Burch LLC, Fabletics LLC, Mammut Sports Group AG, Sweaty Betty Limited, Outdoor Voices Inc., Norrona Sport AS, Carbon 38 Inc., PE Nation, Splits59, The Upside, Vaara, Live The Process.

What Are The Dominant Trends In Luxury Activewear Market Growth?

How Is The Global Luxury Activewear Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Top Activewear, Bottom Activewear, Innerwear, Swimwear, Outerwear

2) By Material: Nylon, Polyester, Cotton, Neoprene, Polypropylene, Spandex

3) By Distribution: Online Stores, Offline Stores

4) By End User: Men, Women, Kids

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Luxury Activewear Market

North America was the largest region in the luxury activewear market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the luxury activewear market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Luxury Activewear Market Definition

Luxury activewear refers to high-end athletic clothing and accessories designed for individuals seeking both style and performance in their active lifestyles. These garments are crafted to offer exceptional comfort, performance-enhancing features, and incorporate innovative technologies such as moisture-wicking fabrics and ergonomic designs.

Luxury Activewear Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global luxury activewear market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Luxury Activewear Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on luxury activewear market size, luxury activewear market drivers and trends, luxury activewear market major players, luxury activewear competitors' revenues, luxury activewear market positioning, and luxury activewear market growth across geographies. The luxury activewear market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

