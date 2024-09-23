K'taka: Cauvery Phase 5 Water Supply Project To Be Launched During Dasara, Says Shivakumar

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Sep 23 (IANS) The ambitious Cauvery Phase 5 water project, aimed at delivering water to 110 villages around Bengaluru included into the fold of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagar Palike (BBMP), is all set to be launched during Dasara, Deputy Karnataka Chief D.K. Shivakumar said on Monday.

Shivakumar underlined that the ultimate objective is to ensure Bengaluru becomes water surplus.

He was speaking to the during an inspection of the ongoing work on the project.

The Deputy CM visited key locations, the pipeline installations at Kengeri, and the water treatment facility at TK Halli.

He also reviewed the pump station at Harohalli.

The Cauvery Phase 5 Water Supply Project is among the largest of its kind in India, designed to supply water to approximately 50 lakh people in Bengaluru.

This monumental project includes the construction of India's largest water treatment plant, with a capacity of 775 MLD.

The project is further supported by a cutting-edge flood control system to ensure uninterrupted operations, he stated.

Three advanced booster pumping stations have been constructed at TK Halli, Harohalli, and Tataguni, allowing water to be pumped to an elevation of 450 meters – roughly the height of a 50-storey building – through steel pipes ranging from 500 mm to 2,200 mm in diameter.

These pipes cover a distance of approximately 110 km to deliver water to Bengaluru, Shivakumar said.

The water provided through the Cauvery Phase 5 project will be distributed across Bengaluru's suburbs via a steel trunk main pipeline, reaching reservoirs in Gottigere, Doddakanahalli, Lingadhiranahalli, SMV 6th Block, Kadugodi, and Chokkanahalli, he said.

From these reservoirs, water will flow to areas in Yeshwantpur, Bengaluru South, Batarayanpur, T. Dasarahalli, Mahadevpura, Rajarajeshwarinagar, and Bommanahalli, ensuring water reaches every household in the identified areas, Shivakumar said.

The project was initially approved in 2014 under the then Congress government, with financial support from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

Now nearing completion, the Rs 5,550 crore initiative not only focuses on water supply but also includes a Rs 1,000 crore investment in sewage management, a vital aspect of the city's sanitation infrastructure, he said.

The Deputy Chief Minister confirmed that the project will be inaugurated during the Dasara festivities, as most of the major work has been completed.

He has directed officials to finalise the remaining tasks and ensure that all arrangements are in place for the launch.

Bengaluru will receive an additional 775 MLD of water from the Cauvery Phase 5 project.

The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has already facilitated 10.64 lakh water connections, with an additional 4 lakh connections to be provided through this new phase, significantly boosting the board's revenue, Shivakumar said.