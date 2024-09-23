Synergos Companies Launches Low Voltage Installation Services For Production Home Builders, Austin Integration LLC

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PHOENIX, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Synergos Companies has announced the launch of Austin Integration LLC, a new low voltage installation service in Phoenix, Arizona. This addition underneath the Austin Companies umbrella expands Synergos' portfolio of services in Arizona, which already includes concrete, framing, HVAC, plumbing, door and trim, and electrical trades. This new service aims to provide comprehensive low voltage wiring and "smart" product installation packages, reinforcing Synergos' position as a one-stop solution for home builders' needs.

Synergos Companies launches Austin Integration LLC

Continue Reading

Austin Integration offers a distinct service that many electrical contractors do not provide.

These low voltage installation services range from home cable, phone lines, and data to components such as alarm systems, camera surveillance, and audio/video systems. The addition of Austin Integration leaves Synergos in tune with developments in smart home technology and prepared for its expansion in future home construction.

Austin Integration will utilize Austin Electric's experience to better serve customers by establishing integrated solutions that blend industry knowledge with strategic business approaches. Housed under the same roof, Austin Integration and Austin Electric will be able to collaborate closely in leveraging purchasing power for shared SKUs, providing flexibility in sourcing materials, and ensuring that labor demands are met to complete work on schedule. The Austin Integration opening comes after the consolidation of the

Austin Companies into a 94,000-square-foot facility last November .

General Manager of Austin Integration, Greg Clark, expressed his enthusiasm about the launch: "Our expansion into low voltage installation services with Austin Integration marks an exciting milestone for Synergos Companies. Having the support, experience, and reputation of both the Austin Companies and Synergos, we can leverage our existing expertise in home building and offer our clients a more integrated service package. This addition will also provide our customers with the latest in smart home technologies to elevate their living experiences."

Austin Integration will operate in Phoenix, Arizona, and surrounding areas with opportunities for future expansion. For more information about Synergos and their family of companies, please visit

About Synergos Companies

Synergos Companies is an innovative corporation in the homes industry with a business model focused on making construction projects an integrated process. The Synergos family of companies currently includes Austin Companies, Brewer Companies, Door Sales & Installations (DSI), Erickson Companies, Focus Companies, and ODC Construction. Synergos Companies currently operates in three states and has nearly 3,000 employees. More information about the group can be found at

.



Media Contact

Synergos Companies

Laelle Valdez

16430 N Scottsdale Rd Suite 240, Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Email: [email protected]



SOURCE Synergos Companies

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED