Creatine Market To Reach $0.5 Billion, Globally, By 2033 At 6.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Increasing demand in sports nutrition, expanding applications in medical settings, and rising awareness among and enthusiasts are the major factors that drive the global creatine growth. Wilmington, Delaware, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Creatine Market by Product Type (Creatine Monohydrate, Creatine Ethyl Ester, Creatine Hydrochloride and Others ), Application (Sports Nutrition, Medical, and Others), Form (Powders, Tablets, Capsules, and Others), and Distribution Channel (Online Providers and Offline Providers): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033" . According to the report, the creatine market was valued at $0.2 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $0.5 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2024 to 2033.

Increasing demand in sports nutrition

Expanding applications in medical settings Rising awareness among athletes and fitness enthusiasts Opportunity High growth potential in developing economies Restraint Side effects associated with creatine



Segment Highlights

Rise in adoption of creatine monohydrate.

By product type, the creatine monohydrate segment has a significant share in the market. This is attributed to as creatine monohydrate is widely recognized for its effectiveness, safety profile, and extensive research backing its benefits in enhancing muscle strength, power output, and overall athletic performance. In addition, creatine monohydrate is cost-effective compared to other forms, making it accessible to a broader consumer base thereby supporting the segment growth.

Significant role of creatine in sports medicine.

By application, the sports nutrition segment plays a significant role in market owing to its focus on optimizing athletic performance, injury prevention, and rehabilitation. Creatine supplements are widely recognized for their ability to enhance muscle strength, aid in faster recovery from intense physical activity, and support overall athletic conditioning.

Growing adoption of creatine powder form.

By form, the powder segment plays a significant role in the market owing to its convenience, versatility, and ease of consumption. Powdered creatine formulations are popular among consumers and athletes due to their ability to be easily mixed into beverages or shakes, providing a straightforward way to incorporate creatine into daily routines thereby supporting the segment growth.

Offline providers segment is likely to main tain its lead during the forecast period.

By distribution channel, the offline providers segment has a significant share of the market. This is attributed to its established presence in physical retail outlets, including supermarkets, specialty stores, drug stores, and fitness centers. In addition, the offline providers offer trusted shopping experience and customer service, which enhances consumer confidence in purchasing creatine supplements thereby driving the segment growth.

Regional Outlook

North America has a significant share in the creatine market and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is primarily attributed to a well-established sports and fitness culture, with high levels of disposable income supporting widespread adoption of creatine products. Additionally, extensive research and development activities, coupled with advanced healthcare infrastructure and regulatory frameworks, contribute to the market's stability and growth prospects in North America.

Key Players



Tradichem S.L.

AlzChem Group

Chongqing Joywin Naturali Prodotti Co., Ltd

Tiancheng International

NACALAI TESQUE, INC.

Merck KGaA

Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

AVANSCHEM

KANTO KAGAKU Supplement Manufacturing Partner Inc.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global creatine market. These players have adopted different strategies such as agreement, investment, clinical trials, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Recent Development in Creatine Industry

In August 2021, AlzChem Group AG invested approx. EUR 11 million in the expansion of Creapure capacities and precursors. The company has decided to significantly increase its production capacity for creatine monohydrate and to take advantage of additional opportunities in the market.

