Reward Yourself With An Unparalleled Wellness Experience In Türkiye

Rejuvenating at one of Türkiye's thermal resorts is the perfect way to treat yourself before the chilly winter days come. Located in a breathtakingly beautiful landscape, Türkiye is also celebrated for its exceptional thermal resources , contributing to its esteemed reputation in tourism. While the country hosts over 1,500 thermal springs and more than 260 thermal facilities, hundreds of thousands of international tourists visit its unique thermal facilities every year to get better and healthier. With its hot springs, thermal facilities, and attractive mild climate, Türkiye is particularly popular among older vacationers and younger ones who prefer rejuvenating experiences and those seeking cures for health issues.

The country's attractive packages, which combine accommodation, treatment, and wellness services, enhance the appeal of this health and wellness experience. The country's diverse and captivating landscapes and famous Mediterranean cuisine, known for its light and healthy flavours, will complement your wellness experience.

, one of the iconic vacation spots in Türkiye, is truly a wonder of nature with its calcite travertine created by mineral waters. Since antiquity, Pamukkale and adjacent Hierapolis Ancient City, a UNESCO site together, have been a healing and wellness centre thanks to the rejuvenating thermal waters in the area. Enjoying this bathing culture is one of the unforgettable experiences in this remarkable destination today. Swimming in the ancient Pool of Cleopatra in Hierapolis with a constant water temperature of around 35 degrees Celsius and the breathtaking view of this white paradise will make you feel you are in a fairy tale! This historical and natural wonder is also home to three other thermal regions: Sarayköy, Gölemezli and Karahayıt, all of whose waters are rich in iron and calcium.

Türkiye's most famous thermal spring destination, hands down, isin the inner Aegean region. The city, a part of the European Route of Historic Thermal Towns, boasts high mineral content springs in Gazlıgöl, Heybeli, Ömer, Hüdai, and Gecek, effective in treating skin conditions, as well as stomach, kidney, and bowel illnesses. In addition to enjoying hot pools in Afyon's excellent facilities, where temperatures range between 42 and 53 degrees Celsius, you can also take a relaxing mud bath. After indulging in these therapeutic treatments, explore the Phrygian Valleys in the city, bearing the traces of the Phrygian civilisation with rock fragments and ancient ruins.

has been a famous destination for its rejuvenating thermal springs since Ottoman Empire times and is now home to notable thermal springs, such as Çelik Palas, Kükürtlü, Karamustafa, Kaynarca, and Eski Kaplıca, with waters reaching temperatures of 88 degrees and possessing thermo-mineral properties. However, the city's most popular health and thermal tourist destination is the Oylat Thermal Springs, whose waters are potable as the Oylat waters at the foothills of Uludağ; you can later visit the mountain, a popular skiing destination in winter. Bursa's thermal springs are not limited to baths; the city also offers many luxury spa hotels and facilities where you will enjoy hot waters rich in magnesium.

Located in the western part of the Black Sea region,, known for its lush forests and serene lakes, is also home to some of the country's most soothing geothermal water sources and hot springs, making it a popular destination for wellness tourism. The region's thermal springs, such as those in Göynük, Karacasu, and Mudurnu, are renowned for their mineral-rich waters that provide a range of health benefits. Besides its thermal offerings, Bolu's natural surroundings offer a picturesque backdrop for relaxation. The city's proximity to the Abant Lake and Yedigöller National Park means visitors can enjoy outdoor activities such as hiking, picnicking, and nature walks, adding to the overall wellness experience.