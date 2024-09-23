Tunisians denounce suggestion to deprive court of election oversight

(MENAFN) A recent proposal by Tunisian lawmakers to shift the authority for overseeing from the administrative court to the appeals court has ignited protests across the capital, Tunis. The proposal, submitted by 34 deputies, comes just ahead of the presidential election scheduled for October 6. This move has raised concerns among various factions and civil society groups, who fear it may undermine the transparency of the electoral process. Human rights groups, along with right-wing and liberal political parties, have swiftly organized demonstrations to voice their opposition.



On Sunday, protesters gathered on Habib Bourguiba Avenue, chanting slogans such as "No to dictatorship, no to oppression." They demanded that the upcoming elections be free from political interference and called for the preservation of judicial independence. The protesters' main concern is that transferring election oversight to a different court could pave the way for manipulation or biased rulings, thereby compromising the legitimacy of the electoral process.



The controversy comes after Tunisia's High Electoral Commission confirmed three candidates for the presidential race, including the incumbent President Kais Saied. Several other candidates who were initially rejected by the commission appealed their disqualification to the administrative court. The court ruled in favor of those candidates, but the commission has so far refused to alter its original candidate list, sparking further criticism from the opposition and civil society groups.



Amid the growing tensions, critics argue that the proposed shift of election oversight would limit the administrative court's ability to provide independent rulings, which could be crucial in resolving electoral disputes. Protesters see this as a dangerous precedent, and their demonstrations reflect broader concerns about the potential erosion of democratic principles in Tunisia. The situation remains volatile as the country prepares for the upcoming election.

