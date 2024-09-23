European Fabric Fairs For Spring/Summer Survey Report 2025 - Noticeable Increase In The Number Of Artificial Leather Materials On Display
The European fabric fairs for the spring/summer 2025 season were well attended, and in most cases there were increases in the numbers of visitors compared with the editions for the previous season. Importantly, several key trends in colour and design were evident at the fairs.
In terms of colour, metallic fabrics were key - especially fabrics which featured bright and vivid iridescent metallic hues and ethereal and pearly opalescent metallic colours. Also, yellow in cold and milky shades of white was important.
An unlikely trend which was evident was that of wool fabrics. However, unlike thick and insulating wool fabrics which tend to be popular in the designs of collections for the autumn/winter seasons, the wool fabrics which were popular and on show at the fairs for the spring/summer 2025 season were lightweight and functional.
Another important trend was that of artificial leather materials. Admittedly, such materials have been prevalent in the designs of collections for previous recent seasons. However, there was a noticeable increase in the number of artificial leather materials on display at the fairs for the spring/summer 2025 season compared with previous editions of the fairs.
Also, major advancements in the characteristics and performance of such materials were evident.
Key Topics Covered:
FABRIC FAIRS
Lineapelle Milan Milano Unica Munich Fabric Start Premiere Vision Paris Texworld Paris
FABRIC TRENDS
Colour Metallic Fabrics Wool fabrics Artificial leather materials
LIST OF TABLES AND FIGURES
European fabric fairs for spring/summer 2025 and autumn/winter 2025/26 Fabric for spring/summer 2025 Colours in the Adaption trend theme Colours in the Mutation trend theme Colours in the Regeneration trend theme Colours in the Transformation trend theme Leather for spring/summer 2025 Fabric for spring/summer 2025 Fancy fabric for spring/summer 2025
