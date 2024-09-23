Indo-Spain Film And Cultural Forum Welcomes Ambassador Juan Antonio March As Patron

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida: In a significant step towards fostering deeper cultural ties between India and Spain, His Excellency Mr. Juan Antonio March Pujol, the Ambassador of Spain to India, has been appointed Patron of the newly formed Indo-Spain and Cultural Forum. The Patronship was conferred during the Ambassador's visit to Marwah Studios, where Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of ICMEI (International Chamber of and Entertainment Industry), officially presented him with the honor.



Dr. Marwah, speaking at the occasion, expressed his confidence in Ambassador March's leadership, saying,“We believe that we will be able to work better for the development and promotion of the relationship between India and Spain under the guidance of His Excellency. His experience and advice will strengthen our mission.”



In accepting the Patronship, Ambassador March thanked the Forum and ICMEI, saying,“I am thankful to all the members for nominating me as the Patron of this beautiful forum. Together, we will achieve our goals. I am confident that our combined efforts will bring fruitful results.”



Ambassador Juan Antonio March brings with him a wealth of diplomatic experience. A Law graduate from the University of Barcelona, he began his diplomatic career in 1987. His previous posting was as Spanish Ambassador to Russia (2007-2011). He has also served in several high-ranking roles, including as a member of the Cabinet of the European Commissioner for North-South Relations and the European Union's permanent delegate to the OECD Development Assistance Committee in Paris.



His appointment as Patron of the Indo-Spain Film and Cultural Forum marks a new chapter in the relationship between the two nations, promising enhanced collaboration in arts, culture, and cinema.



