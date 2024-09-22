Israeli Occupation Forces Raided And Closed Al Jazeera Office In Ramallah

(MENAFN- Palestine News ) Ramallah / PNN / Manar Abudayah-

Israeli forces raided Al Jazeera office in Ramallah early this Sunday morning. According to local sources, the occupation compelled the channel's staff to vacate the office following the raid and announced a 45-day suspension of the channel's operations. The sources also mentioned that documents and equipment were confiscated from the office.

Journalist Walid Al-Omari, the director of Al Jazeera's office in Palestine, stated that occupation handed him a notice ordering the closure of the Al Jazeera office for 45 days and forced them to exit the premises.



Al-Omari added that the occupation soldiers prevented him and Al Jazeera's crews from working around the Al-Manara roundabout near the office, confiscating microphones and cameras.

In response, the Palestinian Journalists' Syndicate condemned the raid on the Al Jazeera office and the 45-day closure, deeming this military decision an unjust attack on journalism and media.



The syndicate urged all organizations and institutions focused on journalists' rights to quickly denounce this decision and halt its enforcement. It expressed its solidarity with the channel and its journalists, stating that it would provide its headquarters and resources to assist those working at Al Jazeera.