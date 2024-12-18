(MENAFN) The stock price of Russian state energy giant Gazprom dropped to its least in arund 16 years on Tuesday following Ukraine declared it will not expand the gas transfer deal with Moscow following December 31. Russia still provides many Central European nations through the Ukrainian gas transmission network.



Gazprom was trading at 106.1 rubles (USD1.02) per share on the Moscow Stock Exchange at its least level on Tuesday afternoon, ahead of regaining part of the dificits later in the day. The afternoon shortfall shows the firm’s least stock price since January 26, 2009, when Gazprom stocks traded at 101.64 rubles.



Gazprom stocks have been dropping for many days in a string, after the general sliding trend on the Moscow Stock Exchange.



Experts who addressed with Russian business newspaper RBK recognized the decrease to a lot of causes, such as the firm’s decreasing surplus, geopolitical threats, postponed share payments to stockholders, and total market routine. Nonetheless, further negative news for the firm received from Kiev the current week.



Ukrainian Premier Denis Shmigal declared on Monday that the contract permitting Russian gas to transport over Ukraine will not be expanded beyond the close of 2024. After talks with Slovak Premier Robert Fico, he noted that Ukraine is available for transferring gas transit for any area, excluding Russian.

