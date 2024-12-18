Classic Cars Parade To Be Held Today For Qatar National Day

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Qatar National Day The Peninsula

Doha: The Qatar Gulf Classic Cars Association and the United Development Company (UDC), in partnership with the Mercedes Classic Kuwait Group will orgnise a unique classic car parade today, December 18 in celebration of Qatar National Day.

Engineer Abdul Latif Ali Al Yafei, Member of the Board of Directors and Secretary General of the Qatar Gulf Classic Cars Association said,“We are pleased to announce that we will be organizing of another parade on December 18 with partnership of the Kuwait Mercedes Classic group and members of the Qatar Gulf Classic Car Association. We gather at 2:30 pm and the parade starts at 3:45pm from Gewan Island and passing through Porto Arabia, Medina Central, Qanat Quartier in The Pearl and back to Gewan Island.”

An other classic car parade was held on Sunday from Gewan Island, all the way through Porto Arabia, to Medina Centrale, The Pearl and back to Gewan Island again.

Al Yafei expressed the association's interest in holding such events that help participants share experiences, in addition to supporting and strengthening the tourism sector.

He praised the spirit of support by the Kuwait Mercedes Classic Group and said:“Participation from our brothers from other GCC countries in our National Day celebrations is quite commonplace and it elates us to further strengthen the bonds between us.”

Adnan Awad of the Kuwait Mercedes Classic group praised Qatar National Day's activities stated:“We are pleased to accept our brothers at the Qatari Gulf Classic Cars Association's invitation to participate in the classic cars gathering and march to celebrate the National Day of the beloved State of Qatar.”

Hassan Al Birmi, a member of Kuwait Mercedes Classic group , stated:“We accepted the generous invitation by the Qatar Gulf Classic Cars Association. During the National Day celebrations, we at the Kuwait Mercedes Classic group participated in the parade from Gewan Island from Porto Arabia through Medina Central, The Pearl all the way back to Gewan Island. We enjoyed the picturesque landmarks of the Pearl and Gewan Island and the participation of classic cars from Qatar.”