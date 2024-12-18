Historic Navy Ship Vespucci's Maiden Doha Visit A 'Tribute To Qatar-Italy Friendship'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Arsalan Altaf | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Historic Italian navy ship Amerigo Vespucci has docked in Doha as part of its extraordinary two years long global tour. The 93-year-old training ship's maiden voyage to Qatar is also the tour's first ever stop in the Middle East.



Ambassador of Italy to Qatar H E Paolo Toschi delivering remarks at the opening of Villagio Italia at Old Doha yesterday. Pics: Salim Matramkot/The Peninsula

The ship embarked on the global tour in Genoa, Italy, on July 1, 2023, and has since visited 30 ports on five continents, welcoming over 300,000 visitors on board. The global tour will culminate back in Genoa on June 10, 2025. It sailed 40,000 nautical miles before it arrived in Doha, where it was officially opened to the public yesterday.

“The ship arrives on the National Day as a tribute to the friendship between Italy and Qatar,” Ambassador of Italy to Qatar H E Paolo Toschi told The Peninsula on the sidelines of the ceremony yesterday.



“It was decided on the occasion of the state visit by H H the Amir to Rome in October. And we really wanted to pay tribute to Qatar as a country that has worked very hard for peace, for dialogue, for peaceful resolution of differences. This work is ongoing. Italy is at Qatar's side. We will not stop working for peace, and we will not stop looking for solutions to the crisis in the region and beyond,” he said.

The envoy added,“Italy and Qatar are linked by very strong cultural bonds. I want to invite everyone in Doha to visit Villagio Italia at Old Doha Port, where we will have a rich program of cultural events every evening from the 17th until the 21st. Movies, concerts and other creative industries like design will be on display. We await you all at Villagio Italia.” Addressing the ceremony, the ambassador said Vespucci's arrival was“a symbol of friendship” between Qatar and Italy. It brings the message of friendship, brotherhood and collaboration, and the mission and message of this global tour is“peace, education and environment,” the envoy added.

CEO of Difesa Servizi, Luca Andreoli said the world tour is“a mini floating expo of the beauty of Italy."

“It connects peoples and cultures,” he said.

Addressing the ceremony, Italy's Undersecretary of State for Defence, Matteo Perego di Cremnago said Qatar was a strategic partner of Italy and the two countries were working together for stability around the globe.“Relations between our two countries are sold and growing, especially in the defence field... If some asked me what Italy is, I would say Vespucci. It's a postcard of Italy, and an invitation to visit Italy.”

Commander of Qatar Amiri Naval Forces H E Maj. Gen. (Sea) Abdullah bin Hassan Al Sulaiti (third left); Commander of Qatari Amiri Air Defense Forces H E Staff Maj. Gen. Rashid Ali Al Qashouti (third right); Italy's Undersecretary of State for Defence H E Matteo Perego di Cremnago (second left); Ambassador of Italy to Qatar H E Paolo Toschi (second right); Katara General Manager Prof. Dr. Khalid bin Ibrahim Al Sulaiti (first right); and other dignitaries at the opening of Villaggio Italia at Old Doha Port yesterday.

Giuseppe Lai, the captain of Amerigo Vespucci, said they had received an enthusiastic welcome and response in Qatar. The visits to the ship in Doha have already been sold out. The captain said Qatari and Italian navies enjoy close ties and have collaborated in training of cadets, as well as shipbuilding.“Specifically with this ship, we had the chance to host two Qatar Navy officers during the trip from Karachi to here,” he said.

Commander of Qatari Amiri Naval Forces H E Maj. Gen. (Sea) Abdullah bin Hassan Al Sulaiti; Qatari Amiri Air Defense Force commander Staff Maj. Gen. Rashid Ali Al Qashouti; and General Manager of Katara Cultural Village Prof. Dr. Khalid bin Ibrahim Al Sulaiti also attended the opening ceremony. The Amerigo Vespucci and the accompanying Villaggio Italia, a mini expo dedicated to Italian excellence, will welcome visitors at Old Doha Port until December 22.