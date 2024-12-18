HMC's Tobacco Cessation Center Holds Educational, Awareness Activities

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Tobacco Cessation Center at Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC), an accredited center by the World Organization, held a number of educational and health activities and events in the last quarter of 2024 to enhance community awareness and inform the public about the risks of tobacco product consumption, especially new products such as electronic cigarettes, heated tobacco products, and nicotine pouches. The Center also aimed to help users quit smoking and overcome this harmful habit.

The Tobacco Cessation Center intensified awareness campaigns in educational institutions by launching a campaign in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and Higher Education across several schools in Qatar. The campaign aimed to raise awareness, provide accurate information, and correct misconceptions about tobacco and its products, while also reducing tobacco use among youths. The campaign covered more than 15 secondary and high schools and engaged over 1,000 students through educational and interactive sessions.

These sessions emphasized the importance of awareness and highlighted promotional tricks used by some tobacco producers. Discussions were held with students about new tobacco products such as electronic cigarettes, heated tobacco products, and nicotine pouches to correct misconceptions associated with them. The Center also participated in various vocational and health exhibitions held at public high schools to encourage students and teachers to adopt a healthy, nicotine-free lifestyle.

At a community level, the Tobacco Cessation Center participated in several events alongside other institutions across Qatar to prevent tobacco use. These events included Doha Week for Healthcare, sponsored by WISH 2024, as well as activities with the Qatar Diabetes Society, Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar, Aspire Academy, Doha Science and Technology University, Hamad Bin Khalifa University, and various departments within HMC. The events featured educational activities such as awareness lectures to engage community members, disseminating accurate information about tobacco products, participating in health exhibitions, and distributing informational brochures.

