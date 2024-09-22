Pearl Of The Orient: Celebrating Filipino Culture At Language City Café

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The vibrant Filipino culture was celebrated in the heart of Amman on Saturday as the Language City Café hosted the“Filipino Open Day,” an event dedicated to honouring the rich cultural heritage of the Philippines while fostering cross-cultural exchange. The event, a collaboration between the Embassy of the Republic of the Philippines in Amman and the Language City Café, brought together locals and expatriates to experience the colourful essence of Filipino culture. The event showcased the nation's artistic and cultural wealth through a variety of displays, from attractions and traditional handicrafts to paintings, jewellery, literature, and cuisine – all of which illustrated the unique character and craftsmanship of the island nation. In his opening speech, Wilfredo Santos, the Ambassador of the Republic of the Philippines, expressed his gratitude to the hosts, Asem Khateeb, owner of the café, and Yasser Abdullah, the Event Manager.“Thank you for igniting the connection between the Philippines and Jordan and for bringing our countries closer together. By welcoming our Embassy, you have valuably contributed to strengthening our cultural ties and fostering greater understanding between our people. Today's gathering is a testament to the enduring friendship between our nations, built on shared values, aspirations and the celebration of our meaningful differences.” The ambassador further emphasised the Embassy's commitment to promoting cultural diplomacy.“Our mission is to share the Philippines with Jordan and foster a deeper appreciation for our people, culture, and traditions,” he explained to The Jordan Times.“Filipinos and Jordanians have a lot in common – their hospitality, family values, and deep religious beliefs, among others. Both of our lands are blessed with stunning natural wonders and UNESCO sites like Wadi Rum in Jordan and Puerto Princesa Underground River in the Philippines.” Reflecting on the history of diplomatic relations between the two nations, Santos noted that they started in 1976, following the late King Hussein's visit to the Philippines.“While we have strong labour relations, with over 48,000 Filipinos living and working in Jordan, we aim to strengthen cooperation in areas such as trade, business, tourism, investment, and air connectivity. Currently, there are no direct flights between Manila and Amman, but we are working to change that.” A focal point of the event was the“Love the Philippines” campaign, launched last year to promote the beauty of the archipelago. The award-winning campaign seeks to inspire people to explore and appreciate the Philippines. “We want people to fall in love with the Philippines,” Santos said, adding that“Promoting cultural spaces like the Language City Café, where youth can exchange, meet, and discuss, is very important. Culture breaks down barriers – from cuisine to music, to dance, etc. These are the elements we want to share with Jordanians, especially the younger generation, who tend to travel more and explore the world.” Asem Khateeb, owner of the Language City Café, emphasised his café's mission:“This is a space from the people, to the people. We strive to be a point of contact for all cultures in Jordan, and such events allow everyone to experience different cultures. Embassies play a vital role in ensuring all cultural and touristic aspects of their countries are reflected, giving attendees a chance to learn and connect.” The event provided a platform for Jordanians and expatriates to discover the beauty of the Philippines.“We have mainly focused on promoting our stunning beaches, islands, and diving destinations, which highly complement the natural wonders of Jordan,” said Elijah Ang-Encarnacion, the Cultural Officer and Attaché of the Embassy, in a conversation with The Jordan Times. Attendees enjoyed a colourful array of Filipino handicrafts, including intricate paintings and textiles, such as the T'nalak, a traditional fabric woven from abaca fibres and known for its elaborate patterns inspired by the dreams and visions of the weavers. The culinary delights also drew attention, featuring traditional Filipino dishes like Pansit, a popular noodle dish, Enseymada, a soft and sweet brioche-like pastry, and local ice cream made from ube (purple yam). Literature and jewellery crafted from fresh water pearls were also on display, as a fitting tribute to the Philippines' nickname, the“Pearl of the Orient.”

