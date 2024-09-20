Orthodontic Wax Market Segments, Drivers, Restraints, And Trends For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The orthodontic wax market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.09 billion in 2023 to $1.16 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increase in prevalence of malocclusion and orthodontic issues, growth in awareness of dental aesthetics, increase in favorable reimbursement policies, and expansion of dental clinics and orthodontists.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Orthodontic Wax Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The orthodontic wax market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $1.53 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to growing orthodontic market, increasing customization in dental products, rising consumer awareness and education, increasing healthcare infrastructure development, and rising regulatory compliance.

Growth Driver Of The Orthodontic Wax Market

The prevalence of dental issues is expected to propel the growth of the orthodontic wax market going forward. Dental issues encompass a range of problems that affect the teeth, gums, and overall oral health. The prevalence of dental issues is due to genetic factors, modern dietary habits, childhood oral habits, early loss or delayed eruption of teeth, chronic mouth breathing, increased awareness, and better access to dental care. Orthodontic wax is primarily used to alleviate discomfort caused by braces or other orthodontic appliances during dental issues by creating a barrier between these appliances and the sensitive tissues, reducing friction and preventing or soothing irritation.

Which Market Players Are Steering The Orthodontic Wax Market Growth?

Key players in the orthodontic wax market include 3M Company, Colgate-Palmolive Company, Henry Schein Inc., Patterson Companies Inc., Dentsply Sirona Inc., Great Lakes OrthodonticsLtd., Ultradent Products Inc., Coltene Holding AG, Ormco Corporation, American Orthodontics Corporation, Dentaurum GmbH & Co. KG, TP Orthodontics Inc., RMO Inc., GC Corporation, Forestadent Ltd., G&H Orthodontics Inc., Ortho Technology Inc., DB Orthodontics Limited, Bracon Direct Ltd, Reliance Orthodontic Products Inc., Carmel Industries, Hager Worldwide Inc., C.J. Robinson Company Inc., Leone SpA, JJ Orthodontics Pvt.

What Are The Key Trends That Influence Orthodontic Wax Market Share And Analysis?

Major companies operating in the orthodontic wax market are focusing on developing innovative products, such as professional dispensing packs to enhance convenience and hygiene for orthodontic patients. Professional dispensing packs offer a convenient and cost-effective method for orthodontic and dental practices to distribute high-demand patient product samples.

How Is The Global Orthodontic Wax Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Beeswax, Carnauba Wax, Paraffin Wax

2) By Source: Natural, Synthetic

3) By End User: Hospitals, Homecare Settings, Dental Clinic

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Orthodontic Wax Market

Europe was the largest region in the orthodontic wax market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the orthodontic wax market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Orthodontic Wax Market Definition

Orthodontic wax is a soft, pliable substance used by people with braces or other orthodontic appliances to relieve discomfort and protect the inside of the mouth. It's typically applied to the brackets or wires to create a smooth surface and prevent irritation or sores on the cheeks, gums, and lips. Orthodontic wax is generally made from a blend of paraffin or beeswax and can be easily shaped and applied.

Orthodontic Wax Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global orthodontic wax market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

