Trading In Rovsing A/S Shares By Board Members, Executives And Associated Persons
Date
9/20/2024 10:46:02 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 20 September 2024
Announcement no. 370
Trading in Rovsing A/S shares by board members, executives and associated persons
Rovsing A/S hereby announces the receipt of notification pursuant to Section 38 of the Danish Capital Markets Act from member of the Board of Directors, Jean Marcel Dühring the sale of 1.400 shares.
For further information
Rovsing A/S, Hjalti Pall Thorvardarson, CEO; e-mail: ... or Sigurd Hundrup, CFO; e-mail: ...
Attachments
Announcement370_Manager's transaction
Rov insidersalg 180924
MENAFN20092024004107003653ID1108696944
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.