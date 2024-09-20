(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 20 September 2024

Announcement no. 370

Trading in Rovsing A/S shares by board members, executives and associated persons

Rovsing A/S hereby announces the receipt of notification pursuant to Section 38 of the Danish Capital Markets Act from member of the Board of Directors, Jean Marcel Dühring the sale of 1.400 shares.

For further information

Rovsing A/S, Hjalti Pall Thorvardarson, CEO; e-mail: ... or Sigurd Hundrup, CFO; e-mail: ...

Attachments



Announcement370_Manager's transaction Rov insidersalg 180924