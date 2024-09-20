Realhub 365 Leads Industry In Real Estate Agent Tech Cost Reductions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) should improve efficiencies and reduce costs. Yet many agents are limited to services with prices so high, it's becoming out of reach.

- Karen HolderSANTA ROSA BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The ever-changing real estate continues to present obstacles for even the most seasoned agents. The recent NAR ruling pitting seller reps against buyer reps on social forums. Interest rates have overall remained unchanged causing significant slowing among markets that were epicenters of hustle and bustle just a year ago. And while technology is generally intended to improve efficiencies in the workplace and reduce costs, many real estate agents are consigned to a shrinking market for services with pricing that's been ratcheted up so high, it's becoming unreachable.Big names in the real estate tech industry are spending millions of dollars each year in a race to acquire users, reach a coveted billion dollar valuation, and become the next sweetheart for equity fund suitors. This sounds all well and good for those involved in the payout, but brokerages, teams and solo agents who, day in and day out are the backbone of the estimated $2.53 Trillion residential real estate industry, are the ones paying the price. 1It's this exact perfect storm that brings RealHub 365 to the forefront. Its mission is simple: to fill the increasingly large gap of underserved real estate agents and teams with a simple to use, feature rich and cost effective solution and help empower driven agents nationwide to achieve success.“We're interacting regularly with Boomtown agents that are now scrambling to find other options to the impending forced migration to the new parent company's rebranded kvCORE product, BoldTrail.” said Damon Luke, VP of Sales at RealHub 365.In the quick moving landscape of mergers and acquisitions, many agents and teams who have enjoyed legacy pricing on software platforms for more than a decade are now having to consider rebranding strategies and retool their mission-critical software suites due to mandated additional spend on lead gen and marketing. This is coming at a cost that, for many, is simply unbearable.Luke went on to say,“If it was software alone, that might make it a workable solution to migrate to the large platforms, but the new gold mine in real estate is leads. So many have resigned themselves to paying huge amounts to buy leads each month, or they're forfeiting significant portions of commissions on every deal that closes. Most software providers now require an absurd spend each month on leads and marketing with little accountability for the quality of the leads provided.”Comparable to the gold rush in the early to mid 1800s, the race is on in a Dollars-for-Leads competition. In the over-saturated world of lead gen companies, we may get some cream to rise to the top. But it comes at a cost to so many agents who hand over hundreds if not thousands of dollars each month in hopes they'll get something of value, not to mention those dollars are fueling companies like Zillow that are finding innovative ways to control more and more of the entire transaction, and the revenue.RealHub 365 addresses this complex issue that is plaguing today's real estate agent by giving agents the tools they need within its platform so agents can easily market and manage all social media accounts in one place, produce automated newsletters and emails that simplify workflows and save time, use AI tools that assist in developing rich content for increased index ranking due to boosted SEO, as well as leveraging a digital assistant that engages a client on an indexable and highly secure IDX luxury website. Clients moving to the RealHub 365's all-inclusive suite save anywhere from 35% up to 74% on their monthly tech spend.With those savings, agents are taking back the freedom to select which lead gen services they want to use. They advertise how they want and reap the direct benefits of that spend. Their database is their own and they don't have to concern themselves with the likes of Command or whichever platform currently in use marketing to their hard-earned clients. Many sites provided by the likes of Boomtown, kvCORE, BoldTrail and others are non-indexing sites. RealHub 365 sites have no such limitations. On the contrary, they are designed to be SEO rich and search engine friendly with extensive options for back-links that are favored by Google search algorithms. All of these features, and more, focus the benefit of hard work directly back to the agent and team, without big business getting in the way.The CEO and Founder of RealHub 365, Karen Holder, stated“I've used all of the platforms in my 20+ years of experience as a broker and there isn't another solution on the market that delivers as much for the agent as we do, at the low price that we offer. No one!”Holder adds,“We are an Agent-First company. We're agents ourselves! We're part of the community we serve and are proud to offer the right solution to our colleagues. We invite all agents nationwide to join RealHub 365 as we move forward and make the years ahead some of the best ever!”For pricing, features list and to sign up for a demo, click here .Media Contact:

Damon Luke

RealHub 365

+1 800-883-5676

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Top Rated CRM for Real Estate

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.