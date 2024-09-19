The Soldier & The Butterfly Premieres At The SOHO International Film Festival

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Soldier and the Butterfly

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Prepare to be captivated by a tale of love, war, and redemption as the highly anticipated film,“The Soldier and the Butterfly ,” Directed by AFI-Award Winner Stefano Da Frè , makes its world premiere at the prestigious SOHO International Festival.Set against the haunting backdrop of World War II,“The Soldier and the Butterfly” weaves a poignant narrative of a Japanese soldier and a Korean sex worker whose lives intersect in the most unexpected of ways. This film promises to be a heart-wrenching exploration of humanity, resilience, and the transformative power of compassion.Stefano Da Frè, along with his production company Rosso Films International and his top producer Laura Pellegrini are known for their compelling storytelling and cinematic vibrancy.Stefano Da Fre brings to life a story that is both timeless and timely honoring the Korean Comfort women who endured so much hardship during World War II. With breathtaking cinematography and a powerful score, this film is set to leave an indelible mark on audiences worldwide.Join us for the World Premiere at the SOHO International Film Festival, where“The Soldier and the Butterfly” will be showcased on the grand stage. This event is not just a screening; it is a celebration of art, history, and the enduring spirit of storytelling.“The Soldier and the Butterfly” Trailer :- Event Details -Date: Thursday, September 19th 2024Time: 3:00 PM ESTLocation: Village East by Angelika181-189 2nd Avenue, New York, New York, 10003Link to Buy Tickets:Don't miss this opportunity to witness a film that critics are already hailing as a“cinematic triumph” and“a must-see masterpiece.” Be part of the conversation and experience the magic of“The Soldier and the Butterfly.”For press inquiries, interviews, and more information, please contact:

Mark L. Goldman

Goldman McCormick PR, INC

+1 516-639-0988

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.