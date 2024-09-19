Cybercheck Announces The Appointment Of Rob Lindsay As Executive Vice President

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Rob Lindsay, Executive Vice President, Cybercheck

Cybercheck, a leading-edge criminal intelligence company, announces appointment of 20 year veteran law enforcement sales leader

FREDERICTON, NB, CANADA, September 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- With over 20 years of experience serving top-tier Law Enforcement, Military, and Intelligence communities globally, Rob brings invaluable knowledge, experience, leadership, and expertise to the team.Rob's enthusiasm for Cybercheck's innovative solutions is palpable. "I'm very excited about the opportunity that Cybercheck has in the market. Its groundbreaking approach to surfacing Cyber Intelligence from all layers of the web is truly category-creating. Since joining Cybercheck, it's been clear that the company's cutting-edge solutions and services are revolutionizing how law enforcement agencies gather intelligence and how companies can safeguard themselves from emerging threats across the surface, deep, and dark web. It's been an exhilarating journey, and I look forward to helping Cybercheck continue its mission - providing critical intelligence to help make the world a safer place," Rob shared.In his new role, Rob will focus on expanding Cybercheck's presence in key markets. He will continue enhancing and forging new relationships through customer acquisition and strategic partnerships.“Criminals and malicious actors are leveraging technology daily to commit some of the most heinous crimes. With Cybercheck, the good guys have a proven tool to safeguard your most important assets and gather critical intelligence to help catch those seeking to harm,” Lindsay added.Cybercheck COO Jeff Shaw also shared his enthusiasm:“Rob's extensive background and robust network will be crucial as we grow our footprint in the US market, and beyond. His ambitious plans for expanding our team and business are exciting, and we're confident that Rob will play a pivotal role in advancing our vision.”#30About CybercheckHeadquartered in Fredericton, NB, Canada, Cybercheck provides cutting-edge intelligence for major crime investigations, including homicides, human trafficking, cybercrimes, real-time fugitive manhunts, and seemingly unsolvable cold cases. With machine learning advanced algorithms and automation, Cybercheck improves case clearance time, accelerating speed and success rates, making it a critical up-and-coming technology in the agency tool kit.

