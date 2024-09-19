Celebrity Chef Eric Greenspan Joins World Food Championships As Culinary Advisor And Host Of Taste Of WFC Experience For Indianapolis Event

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Indianapolis, IN, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The World Food Championships (WFC), the world's largest Food competition spotlighting everyday cooking categories, is excited to announce that Celebrity Chef Eric Greenspan has partnered with the competition to serve as a advisor and host of the Taste of WFC, a premium culinary experience taking place November 8-9 at the Indiana Bureau Fall Creek Pavilion located at the Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center in Indianapolis.

Renowned for his innovative approach to comfort food and his dynamic TV presence, Greenspan will bring his expertise and passion to enhance the WFC culinary landscape. He will guide the development of the Taste of WFC, offering exclusive insights into the artistry behind competitive cooking and co-developing the private tasting menu with multiple former WFC Food Champions. This new premium experience will give guests an insider's look into the world of food sport, featuring live cooking demos, tastings, and unprecedented access to the competition.

"We're thrilled to have Chef Eric Greenspan join us at this year's World Food Championships," said Michael Eaton, CEO of World Food Championships. "His culinary expertise and vibrant personality will bring an exciting dynamic to the Taste of WFC and Kitchen Arena, further elevating the premium experience for our fans."

Eric Greenspan's extensive culinary background includes training at Le Cordon Bleu in Paris and collaborating with world-renowned chefs such as Alain Ducasse and Ferran Adrià. He has appeared on numerous cooking shows, including“Iron Chef America” and“Guy's Grocery Games,” and has co-founded groundbreaking restaurant concepts such as Pardon my Cheesesteak and Mr. Beast Burger as part of Virtual Dining Concepts. Eric is also the Co-Founder of New School American, a premium American cheese brand launched in 2022. Made with aged cheddar, real cream and real butter, New School American is another example of Eric's tireless devotion to elevating American comfort classics.

“I'm thrilled to join the World Food Championships and share my love for culinary innovation,” said Greenspan.“WFC's commitment to excellence mirrors my own passion for pushing boundaries in the kitchen, and I can't wait to showcase champion-inspired dishes at Taste of WFC." Greenspan will also serve on final round judging panels and New School American cheese will be a featured Pantry Partner for the competitors to utilize throughout the event.

The Taste of WFC will feature a unique sampling“passport” not offered to the general public and inspired by award-winning dishes from past events. In addition, guests of this premium experience will participate in live demos and engage directly with top-tier chefs and mixologists, further solidifying WFC's reputation as the ultimate food sport event.

Since its debut in 2012, WFC has garnered a global following, providing unique culinary experiences at live events and through numerous television appearances. The WFC platform has revolutionized competitive cooking, known as“Food Sport,” by offering a level playing field, a fair judging system, and innovative culinary programming. Over the years, WFC has facilitated the creation of more than 10,000 new dishes and has partnered with local non-profits, charities, and food banks across the U.S. The 2024 World Food Championships will be held in Indianapolis, Indiana, from November 8-12, and feature more than 300 teams from across the globe competing in twelve (12) categories. Tickets to the 2024 World Food Championships can be purchased via the Indiana State Fair website .

Consumers and competitors can stay informed on all the latest announcements and programming for the upcoming championship by following World Food Championships on Facebook and Instagram (@WorldFoodChampionships) and LinkedIn (@WorldFoodChampionshipsHoldings).

About World Food Championships

The World Food Championships (WFC) is the premier food sport competition globally. This multi-day, live culinary event showcases some of the world's best cooks competing for food, fame, and fortune across twelve categories: Bacon, Barbecue, Burger, Chef, Dessert, Live Fire, Noodle, Rice, Sandwich, Seafood, Soup, and Vegetarian. Each year, thousands of teams vie for a coveted Golden Ticket at official qualifiers to earn their spot at WFC. Since its debut in 2012, the event has attracted participants from nearly 40 countries and every state in the U.S. The 2024 World Food Championships will take place from November 8-12 at the Indiana Farm Bureau Fall Creek Pavilion, located at the Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center in Indianapolis. For more information, visit WorldFoodChampionships.com .





CONTACT: Michael Hand World Food Championships 5853481287 ...