Kuwaiti Cmte Strips Citizenship From 112 Individuals

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 19 (KUNA) -- The Supreme Committee to Investigate the Kuwaiti Citizenship held a meeting on Thursday under chairmanship of the First Deputy Prime Minister, of Defense and Minster of Interior Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah, also the head of the commission.

The of Interior said in a statement that the committee decided to strip 112 individuals of the Kuwaiti citizenship, pending referral to the cabinet.

The statement noted that the Kuwaiti nationality would be withdrawn from one case as per article 9 15/1959 of the citizenship law.

The statement also added that withdrawing the Kuwaiti nationality was in line with article 11 of the Kuwaiti citizenship law 15/1959 (12 cases).

An identical measure would be taken according to the provision 21 of the law (15/1959), for 58 case.

Moreover, up to 41 individuals will be stripped of the citizenship according to the article 13 of the same law, issued the same year, in addition to its amendments. (end)

ajr













MENAFN19092024000071011013ID1108691671