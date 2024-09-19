Africa Aerospace And Defense 2024 Opens In South Africa

(MENAFN- IANS) Johannesburg, Sep 19 (IANS) The Africa Aerospace and Defense (AAD) 2024 kicked off in Pretoria, the administrative capital of South Africa, showcasing the latest advances in technology, goods and services from the international defence industry.

Running until Sunday, the 12th edition of the AAD features cutting-edge innovations in aviation, aerospace, and defence. Segomotso Tire, chairperson of the AAD Executive Committee, emphasised that the offers a key for players to present their technological breakthroughs and engage in meaningful dialogue.

Daniel du Plessis, marketing and communications director at South African company Milkor, announced the debut of their new unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), the Milkor 380, according to Xinhua news agency.

"This is the largest UAV to be produced on the African continent. It could be used for continuous border surveillance and send back information for those on the ground to react accordingly, which is very effective in reconnaissance, intelligence gathering and surveillance," he said.

Companies from China, Botswana, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, India, Russia, Armenia, and Albania participated in the exhibition.