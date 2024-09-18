عربي


Ukrainian Boxer Released After Airport Detention

9/18/2024 3:12:56 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky says heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk has been released after being detained at an airport in Poland, Azernews reports.

A video posted on social media showed Usyk being led away in handcuffs by uniformed officials.

"I talked on the phone with Oleksandr Usyk when he was detained," Zelensky wrote on Telegram.

"I was outraged by this attitude towards our citizen and champion.

"I've instructed the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andrii Sybiha and the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko to immediately find out all the details of the incident at the Krakow airport.

"As soon as I was informed that everything is fine, our champion was released and no-one is detaining him anymore."

AzerNews

