Ukrainian Boxer Released After Airport Detention
9/18/2024 3:12:56 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky says heavyweight champion
Oleksandr Usyk has been released after being detained at an airport
in Poland, Azernews reports.
A video posted on social media showed Usyk being led away in
handcuffs by uniformed officials.
"I talked on the phone with Oleksandr Usyk when he was
detained," Zelensky wrote on Telegram.
"I was outraged by this attitude towards our citizen and
champion.
"I've instructed the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
Andrii Sybiha and the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor
Klymenko to immediately find out all the details of the incident at
the Krakow airport.
"As soon as I was informed that everything is fine, our champion
was released and no-one is detaining him anymore."
