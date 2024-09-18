عربي


Thousands Evacuated As Severe Floods Hit Poland

9/18/2024 3:12:56 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Thousands of people have been evacuated due to severe floods in Poland.

Azernews reports citing Polish Minister of National Defense Władysław Kosyniak-Kamyś announced this on social media.

According to the minister, 4,000 people have already been evacuated with the support of the army. Currently, 14,000 soldiers, including 500 military gendarmes, have been deployed to the flood-affected region to combat looting. The Polish army is also forming a special unit of 300 specialists to disinfect flooded buildings.

Due to unusually heavy rains, rivers have overflowed their banks in southern Poland, resulting in widespread flooding, as well as deaths and injuries. The Polish government has imposed a state of emergency in the affected areas.

