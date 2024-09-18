Thousands Evacuated As Severe Floods Hit Poland
9/18/2024 3:12:56 PM
Thousands of people have been evacuated due to severe floods in
Poland.
Azernews reports citing Polish Minister of
National Defense Władysław Kosyniak-Kamyś announced this on social
media.
According to the minister, 4,000 people have already been
evacuated with the support of the army. Currently, 14,000 soldiers,
including 500 military gendarmes, have been deployed to the
flood-affected region to combat looting. The Polish army is also
forming a special unit of 300 specialists to disinfect flooded
buildings.
Due to unusually heavy rains, rivers have overflowed their banks
in southern Poland, resulting in widespread flooding, as well as
deaths and injuries. The Polish government has imposed a state of
emergency in the affected areas.
